HHS releases AI strategic plan, roadmap for AI in healthcare

HHS issued its AI strategic plan, establishing a framework for using AI in healthcare and public health. HHS said it would adopt a "dynamic approach to AI" by continuously updating the plan, conducting risk assessments and employing safeguards to ensure ethical AI use.

The plan addressed cybersecurity concerns surrounding AI, as well as its applications and risks in healthcare and public health settings.

Overview of HHS' AI strategic plan The AI strategic plan centers around four primary goals: Catalyze health AI innovation and adoption to unlock new ways to use AI to improve people's lives.

Promote trustworthy AI development and ethical and responsible use to avoid potential harm.

Democratize AI technologies and resources to promote equitable access for all.

Cultivate AI-empowered workforces and organizational cultures to allow staff to make the best use of AI. In the plan's opening letter, HHS Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm expressed optimism about the power of AI and its potential applications across HHS and the healthcare sector. The benefits of AI, according to HHS, include improving clinical outcomes, enhancing safety, improving equity, accelerating scientific breakthroughs and forecasting risks. "However, our optimism is tempered with a deep sense of responsibility," Palm stated in the letter. "We need to ensure that Americans are safeguarded from risks. Deployment and adoption of AI should benefit the American people, and we must hold stakeholders across the ecosystem accountable to achieve this goal." The AI strategic plan is nearly 200 pages in length and offers a detailed framework consisting of seven domains -- medical research and discovery, medical product development, safety and effectiveness, healthcare delivery, human services delivery, public health, cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection and internal operations. Within each domain, the plan outlines trends in AI, potential use cases and risks and an action plan for using AI within this domain.