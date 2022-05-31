IoT tech helps local governments address sustainability

The future of smart communities is green. Around the world, local government leaders are reimagining how they can deliver energy-efficient and sustainable infrastructure in their environments. The longer these challenges go unaddressed by leaders, the less confident communities are in their local governments' ability to support their needs.

Municipal leaders must focus on doing more than just getting their local economies back on their feet; they must foster robust economic revitalizations to regain community trust. Long-term success will result from municipal leaders who decide to build resilient infrastructure that prioritizes resident and planet health; IoT and smart city infrastructure is one way to advance and build out such initiatives.

Defining sustainability in municipal communities There is a wide array of reasons municipal leaders are driven towards decarbonization, from mitigating the effects of climate change to green job creation to community activism and a push for environmental, social and governance accountability. Most municipal leaders define "sustainability" as economic health, innovation in their communities, and climate measures. They define "social sustainability" as addressing homelessness and childcare issues, racial equity and impactful progress and energy justice; and "resiliency" as economic vibrancy, pandemic and crisis response and predictive analytics. Together, these definitions illustrate the smart city, as well as the smart, sustainable and safe buildings that comprise them. Simply put, you cannot invest in smart cities without prioritizing sustainability, and vice versa. Whatever their reason, public sector professionals are ready to make strategic investments to develop net-zero emission buildings and support healthy people, healthy places and a healthy planet. Nearly 72% of organizations identify sustainability as an increasing priority, and it's clear that investing in smart buildings is an impactful way for communities to begin their sustainability journeys, according to the Johnson Controls Energy Efficiency Indicator Survey.