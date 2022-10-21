The advancing role of data-centric developers

The days of creating data-generating systems for a single operational or analytics application are over. Because of this, developers must become more data-centric to increase business agility and empower data consumers -- including internal teams, partners and customers. Data-centric developers are expanding their sphere of influence on IT purchasing decisions and maximizing the value of data.

Modern data is increasingly dynamic and reusable. It flows across various applications, workflows and other areas throughout an organization. It is used -- and reused -- by more information stakeholders than ever before. This presents both challenges and opportunities for the technology vendors who support data-specific needs.

Digital transformation has changed the developer's role As the business value of data continues to increase, so does the importance of the developer who works with that data. Developers are now getting a seat at the table to make strategic decisions due to their broad exposure to modern data platforms, new data applications, as well as users and demands for real-time data. Recent Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) research shows that data is central to all businesses in one form or another. Roughly one out of every five organizations is purely data-fueled in its core business. Meanwhile, more than one-third of organizations surveyed said they offer both tangible and information-based products and services. Source: 'ESG Brief: Data Is the Business'