Critical API vulnerabilities every IT team should address

APIs are an essential component of a modern application stack, so it is crucial to keep them secure. Let's explore five of the most damaging API vulnerabilities and how software teams can manage APIs more effectively -- and securely.

Poorly managed user authentication If an API's user authentication mechanisms are ineffective, attackers can gain access to sensitive data or functions. This can compromise the entire system's security. To bolster API security and prevent unauthorized access, organizations should implement strong authentication mechanisms, such as multifactor authentication, secure password storage and enforceable password policies. Additionally, organizations should use proper session management techniques, including session timeouts and reauthentication. Proper access controls and authorization mechanisms restrict access to sensitive data and actions based on user authorization levels.

Lack of API rate or resource limiting Rate or resource limiting ensures clients cannot overwhelm the server with excessive requests. Without proper rate- or resource-limiting mechanisms in place, attackers can launch DoS attacks. These attacks send many requests to the API server, causing it to crash or become unresponsive. If an API's user authentication mechanisms are ineffective, attackers can gain access to sensitive data or functions. Software teams should use specific mechanisms for precaution. Rate-limiting, caching, load-balancing and failover mechanisms can be used to mitigate this vulnerability. Rate-limiting mechanisms restrict the number of requests a client can send within a certain period. This limits access to specific resources based on a client's authorization level. Caching mechanisms can significantly reduce the load on the API server and minimize the need for repetitive requests. By caching frequently accessed data, you can improve API response times and overall system performance. Load-balancing and failover mechanisms help to ensure the availability and reliability of the API. By distributing requests across multiple servers and implementing failover mechanisms, software teams can keep the API accessible during server failures.

Injection attacks An injection attack occurs when an attacker manages to insert harmful code into an API request, which subsequently runs on the API server. The injection can be especially detrimental as the attacker executes unauthorized SQL commands and obtains confidential information. One example of such an attack was the 2017 Equifax data breach. A vulnerability in the Apache Struts web framework allowed attackers to execute arbitrary code and gain access to sensitive data. The breach resulted in the exposure of personal information for millions of individuals. Consequently, Equifax agreed to a $700 million settlement. To prevent injection attacks, software teams should validate and sanitize user inputs. This ensures that the system accepts only authorized input, thereby preventing malicious code from being executed. Access to sensitive data should also be restricted based on the client's authorization level. API endpoints should be properly authenticated and authorized to ensure only authorized clients can access them. Additionally, developers should use parameterized SQL queries to prevent SQL injection attacks. Proper error-handling mechanisms ensure error messages do not leak sensitive information.

Broken function-level authorization Function-level authorization vulnerabilities are a type of security weakness that can occur in an application's API endpoints. These vulnerabilities arise when an API endpoint has inadequate security measures in place to restrict access to certain functions, data or resources. To prevent broken function-level authorization vulnerabilities, software teams should ensure proper authentication and authorization mechanisms are in place for API endpoints. Restrict access to sensitive data and actions based on user authorization levels. Teams should implement role-based access control to ensure only authorized users can access sensitive data. Implementing proper error-handling mechanisms prevents information leakage and alerts administrators to unauthorized access attempts. Additionally, regular security assessments and audits should be performed to identify potential vulnerabilities and ensure proper security protocols are followed.