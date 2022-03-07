Micro apps vs. microservices: What developers should know

Decomposing an application into smaller, functional components is an effective way to reduce the complexity of development and update processes. Each of these pieces can be self-contained, incorporating just a few lines of code, without losing the application's underlying business logic.

Today, there are two unique approaches development teams can use to achieve this type of decomposition. One of these is to incorporate microservices development, which focuses on turning otherwise bulky applications into neatly organized collections of functional, back-end logic. The other -- micro app development -- enables software teams to dismantle an application's UI into similarly function-based components.

While many development shops may find themselves well-served to adopt both techniques, there are still some major differences between the two that are important to know about before diving in. Let's go over those differences to better understand when, why and how these are both effective application design approaches.

What are micro apps? A micro app is purposefully designed to accomplish a single, UI-related application task. Rather than rewrite the same piece of user interface for an application, developers can configure an existing micro app to meet their needs. This helps ensure consistency across user interface experiences, and it provides a quick way to extend and customize individual UIs. Developers design sharable micro app components for reuse across multiple application interfaces. In some cases, this can also help minimize the time spent dealing with compliance and security approvals. The efficiency this adds to overall development processes allows teams more time to focus on new feature additions and user feedback. While there are all sorts of UI types that micro apps serve, many use cases revolve around social media and messaging applications. For instance, Google Hangouts, WeChat and Facebook's Messenger likely put a sizeable number of micro apps into action.

What are microservices? Microservices refer to an architectural approach that breaks complex applications into collections of lightweight, loosely coupled services. Rather than interact directly, these services communicate primarily through a mix of APIs, event triggers and other integration components. The independence this design style fosters allows development teams to build, version, scale and deploy individual services and feature sets in isolation, and can also provide increased levels of fault isolation and resilience. Because microservices are meant to align with a single business responsibility or function, the design principles associated with microservices development dictate that individual services must remain lightweight. To that end, many experts also stress that these services should retain as little state information as possible. If persistent state information is a requirement, it's recommended to manage that data through an abstraction layer, such as a sidecar proxy. Today, many of the use cases for microservices revolve around refactoring legacy e-commerce applications buried in complex webs of business processes and functional logic. However, many organizations are using microservices to revamp internal applications related to finance and HR, as well as build sophisticated real-time data processing systems. On top of that, an increasing number of development shops are also looking at use cases for microservices in AI and IoT scenarios.