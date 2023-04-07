The enduring link between Conway's Law and microservices

Moving to microservices requires a cultural shift at the organizational and team structure level. This is where Conway's Law has played -- and continues to play -- a crucial role in microservices architecture implementation.

In this article, we'll take a brief look at the history and significance of Conway's Law in the software industry. Then, we'll look at the inseparable links between Conway's Law and the fundamental principles of microservices development. Finally, we'll look at some of the specific ways to apply Conway's Law when forming microservices development teams.

What is Conway's Law? In 1967, computer programmer Melvin Conway defined the relationship between a company's hierarchy and the products they build in a paper called "How Do Committees Invent?" One of the core ideas of the article was to highlight the flaws of distributed teams -- a concept popularly known as Conway's Law: Any organization that designs a system (defined more broadly here than just information systems) will inevitably produce a design whose structure is a copy of the organization's communication structure. Conway's Law entered the mainstream when renowned computer scientist Fred Brooks made reference to it in his 1975 book The Mythical Man-Month, a collection of essays and observations on software project management that still holds status as one of the industry's most authoritative written works. Although Conway had originally framed his idea in a general business context, Brook's citation emphasized its pivotal importance in the field of software development. Furthermore, subsequent studies on the relationship between organizational structure and product design have demonstrated that effective application of Conway's Law can result in more efficient software development processes, more productive collaboration efforts and the ability to better manage modular, distributed software architectures. This is where the relationship between Conway's Law and microservices begins.

Where Conway's Law and microservices converge Plenty of other fundamental concepts that underlie microservices development go in tandem with Conway's Law. This is particularly true when it comes to assignment of responsibilities, as the principles of microservices demand that services should encapsulate a single responsibility or single capability to form a loosely coupled service architecture. Now that microservices-based architecture has become one of the industry's leading software design standards, the relevance of Conway's Law has taken on a renewed sense of significance. Where companies want to deliver reliable software at scale and speed, Conway's Law attempts to foster a structure where teams can work independently, deliver changes rapidly and eliminate the hassle of collaboration and coordination between teams. Through microservices, organizations seek to achieve the benefits of a service-oriented architecture while facilitating the ability of small development teams to independently deploy, manage and optimize loosely coupled application components at will. These decentralized microservices also make it possible for certain application services and functions to operate through their own dedicated CI/CD pipeline, database and versioned API.