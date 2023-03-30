Ways to get by when Waterfall development reigns

Despite volumes of criticism of the past 40 years, the Waterfall methodology of software development is still very much alive. Furthermore, many organizations that use Waterfall seem disinclined to abandon the comfort of this familiar approach, rigid as it may be.

As such, some development teams might have to simply accept that adoption of Agile, CI/CD or other contemporary forms of software project management will come in due time. However, this doesn't mean there aren't ways to augment the versatility or effectiveness of an existing Waterfall model. In this article, we'll briefly examine some key details in Waterfall's history that may be helpful for those stuck in the model to know. Then, we'll review some of the practices and routines teams can implement to make the most of this methodology while slowly encouraging a more Agile-like approach.

How did Waterfall come about? In 1970, famed computer scientist Winston Royce published an academic article titled "Managing the Development of Large Software Systems." Written before version control was included in machine or assembly language, Royce's paper proposed a means of providing structure for large development teams working on major OSes and other enterprise-level software projects. By requiring developers to create design documents and specify the exact interfaces they use to collaborate, teams could minimize the risk of unchecked communication channels and foster more parallel development efforts. Unfortunately, the proposition didn't pan out quite as intended. While Royce's vision of software management likely resembled something closer to Agile, his original depiction of a cascading relay of responsibilities -- a visual that incidentally influenced the term Waterfall -- was often interpreted at face value as encouragement for a rigid, step-by-step development process. Despite Royce's subsequent warnings about the risks involved with a pure Waterfall model, the name and the management style stuck.