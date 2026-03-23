What repos are trending on GitHub?
GitHub Stars are a proxy for developer interest. Weekly GitHub star growth highlights fast-rising repos, giving early insight into adoption trends, risks and strategic opportunities.
This week’s GitHub leaderboard shows continued dominance of AI coding and agent-related projects, with the top positions largely unchanged but some notable reshuffling.
While gstack and openclaw retained the top two spots, everything-claude-code moved from seventh to third, indicating growing interest in Claude-related tooling. Several prior leaders, including agency-agents and MiroFish, slipped down the rankings.
Turnover was concentrated in the lower half of the list, with new entries such as MoneyPrinterV2, TradingAgents and deer-flow replacing projects like GitNexus and OpenViking. Overall star gains at the top declined slightly week over week, suggesting momentum is stabilizing. However, the focus on developer-facing AI tools continue to drive the majority of attention.
Top 20 GitHub repos this week
GitHub users star a project when they want to bookmark it, like it or show appreciation to the creator of the repo. In this way, stars act as a proxy for developer community interest. While any attention-based ranking mechanism is prone to manipulation, IT leaders can still make use of this information. GitHub star growth can signal emerging tools, or tools that teams might ask for next. Star growth metrics also give a window into developer demand, highlighting shadow IT that developers might be experimenting with. Experimenting with fast-growing repos can introduce security vulnerabilities, so knowledge of repos in-high demand can help direct the attention of security teams. The top repo list, in aggregate, can also show what types of projects overall are gaining traction in the developer community.
Ben Lutkevich is an award-winning technology writer and editor.