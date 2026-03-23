What repos are trending on GitHub?

This week’s GitHub leaderboard shows continued dominance of AI coding and agent-related projects, with the top positions largely unchanged but some notable reshuffling.

While gstack and openclaw retained the top two spots, everything-claude-code moved from seventh to third, indicating growing interest in Claude-related tooling. Several prior leaders, including agency-agents and MiroFish, slipped down the rankings.

Turnover was concentrated in the lower half of the list, with new entries such as MoneyPrinterV2, TradingAgents and deer-flow replacing projects like GitNexus and OpenViking. Overall star gains at the top declined slightly week over week, suggesting momentum is stabilizing. However, the focus on developer-facing AI tools continue to drive the majority of attention.