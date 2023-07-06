Clear the confusion of advanced vs. predictive analytics

As organizations strive to increase data-driven operations, the number of analytics tools available grows. Understanding the differences between advanced analytics techniques and when to use them is key to unlocking maximum performance.

However, the different analytics terms have created some misunderstandings in the enterprise. This can cause confusion as automated tools and self-service BI put data and analytics in the hands of all users, not just data scientists and analysts.

One area where this is prevalent is advanced analytics and predictive analytics, with some employees using the terms interchangeably, experts said.

"Many workers don't know the terms and the differences; it's still a black box for them," said Bob Parr, chief data officer for U.S. advisory at the professional services firm KPMG.

The market for advanced analytics is growing. The predictive analytics market in particular is estimated to hit $44.3 billion by 2030, up from $13.5 billion in 2022, according to a March 2023 market report from Reports Insights.

Types of advanced analytics There is a ladder of advanced analytics capabilities -- descriptive, diagnostic, predictive and prescriptive. Each rung increases in complexity and potential. Descriptive and diagnostic analytics both fall at the lower end of complexity. Descriptive analytics itself is a step up from reporting, which simply presents data without any insights -- like a total sales report for the prior year. Descriptive analytics gives insight into what happened and puts context around the data. For example, descriptive analytics reports the sales for the quarter, compares it to past sales and notes how sales changed from year to year. Diagnostic analytics delves into the why. In this sales example, diagnostic analytics can offer insights on why sales increased -- maybe a new store opened during the period being analyzed. "Diagnostic analytics explains the why, and it's the correlation among the data points," said Ravi Teja Bommireddipalli, CEO of Robosoft, a digital transformation services and solutions company. The next rungs in the ladder are predictive and prescriptive analytics, which are more advanced than descriptive and diagnostic and focus on the future.

What is predictive analytics? Just as the name states, predictive analytics dishes out predictions; it's a look at what may happen in the future. I like calling it 'perhaps analytics,' because we can't really ever predict what will happen. Heather WhitemanProfessor and program chair, University of Washington Information School Predictive analytics uses statistical models to study data about past performance and identify patterns to predict future outcomes. "Predictive analytics is around the idea that if past behaviors stay the same, this [outcome] might happen," said Heather Whiteman, an assistant teaching professor and interim MSIM Online Program chair at the University of Washington Information School. "I like calling it 'perhaps analytics,' because we can't really ever predict what will happen." The next step up in the advanced analytics category is prescriptive analytics. Prescriptive analytics takes the predictions about future outcomes and provides options for actions to take that could influence those outcomes. "The system tells us what might happen going forward and suggests certain steps to take," said Vishal Gupta, vice president at the research firm Everest Group. Prescriptive analytics uses advanced modeling structures, algorithms and business rules, artificial intelligence and machine learning to study how various actions might change forecasted outcomes and detail the alternatives.