TigerGraph enhances fundamentals in latest platform update

The latest TigerGraph Cloud update features a spate of foundational capabilities, including a simplified setup for streaming data ingestion and improved support for development operations.

Based in Redwood City, Calif., TigerGraph is a database vendor whose tools are based on graph technology.

Unlike traditional relational databases that only allow data points to connect to one other data point at a time, graph technology enables data points to simultaneously connect with multiple other data points. The result is a neural network that can often enable users to more quickly and easily discover relationships between data points, leading to faster query times and reduced speed-to-insight.

New capabilities

TigerGraph first launched a cloud version of its platform in 2019. Subsequent updates focused on machine learning and connectivity to enable the development of a data ecosystem. Meanwhile, the vendor has been working with other graph database specialists to develop a common query language and has been working toward a goal of making graph technology more mainstream.

Version 3.9 of TigerGraph Cloud, unveiled on March 1, represents a return to basics for the vendor, according to Doug Henschen, an analyst at Constellation Research.

In addition to simplified streaming data ingestion and improved support for DevOps that adds access to detailed operational information and the ability to monitor individual queries, the update includes the following:

Support for the open-source Parquet data format.

Expanded Kubernetes functionality.

Improved self-service visualization capabilities that includes collaborative editing on shared dashboards.

Support for multiple edges of the same type to simplify time-series forecasting and other types of analyses.

An enhanced data science suite to enable more scalable embedding of prepackaged algorithms.

"I'm seeing lots of [fundamentals] for database developers, database administrators and DevOps types," Henschen said. "[The update is] a hot list of feature requests and plugging of technical gaps."

A sample TigerGraph Cloud screenshot displays a user setting up a search for corollaries between movie actors and directors.

In 2022, TigerGraph's roadmap included adding starter kits for different vertical applications, including fraud detection and customer experience, he continued.

But TigerGraph Cloud 3.9 represents a bit of a pivot to more basic capabilities.

"The shift suggests that customer and buyer feedback prioritized more maturation of the core database platform," Henschen said. "Perhaps with all the hype about a recession and buyer caution, TigerGraph felt it was a good time to get back to basics and make sure it's keeping existing customers happy with feature and function requests."

Customer feedback was the primary impetus for developing the features included in the latest TigerGraph Cloud update, according to Jay Yu, the vendor's vice president of product and innovation.

"New features are a direct result of customer requests and feedback," he said. "For example, Parquet support is getting popular because it's becoming the de facto standard for data lakes, where our customers want to ingest large amount of data from their data lake into TigerGraph to take advantage of the [massively parallel processing] architecture and graph machine learning."

Yu added that multi-edge support enables users to capture the evolution of graphs. Data ingestion is becoming a priority as customers deploy increasingly large data sets on TigerGraph. Self-service analysis continues to be a critical means of enabling more than just data experts to work with data.