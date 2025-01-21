TigerGraph launches Savanna to aid AI development

TigerGraph on Tuesday launched Savanna, a cloud-based graph database designed to quickly process large amounts of connected data to feed AI and analytics applications.

Now generally available, Savanna is the next evolution of TigerGraph's cloud-native database platform. Features, among others, include preconfigured kits for applications such as fraud detection and customer insights, optimized performance using parallel processing, and connections to new data sources including Snowflake and Apache Iceberg.

Unlike relational databases that only let data points connect to one other data point at a time, graph technology enables data stored in a database to simultaneously connect with multiple other data points. By doing so, users can much more quickly and easily discover relationships between data in graph databases such as TigerGraph and Neo4j than in relational databases such as Microsoft SQL Server and Oracle Database.

Common uses for graph databases include fraud detection, supply chain management and social networking. Now, with enterprises increasing their investments in AI development, AI is another use case for graph technology, given that AI models and applications require high volumes of relevant data to be accurate.

Because Savanna advances TigerGraph's cloud-based capabilities, the offering is significant for the vendor's users, according to Matt Aslett, an analyst at ISG's Ventana Research.

"Savanna appears to be a step forward for TigerGraph's cloud service with [its] new features," he said.

Regarding Savanna's potential to aid AI development, the platform will be of interest for supporters of graph technology, Aslett continued.

"Proponents of graph databases argue that the native storage of relationships means that graph databases are intrinsically more efficient than relational databases for applications and use cases that depend on identifying and navigating the connections between entities," he said.

Based in Redwood City, Calif., TigerGraph is a graph database specialist. Like many vendors, TigerGraph has made AI part of its product development plans. In May, the vendor unveiled a generative AI-powered assistant aimed at making its platform easier to use.

Both the introduction of AI capabilities last year and the launch of Savanna have come during a time of change for TigerGraph.

The vendor contracted significantly after the COVID-19 pandemic, dropping from 430 employees to about 130, former CEO Hamid Azzawe said in May. In addition, with Rajeev Shrivastava taking over as CEO in August, TigerGraph is under its fourth CEO in less than two years.

New capabilities Enterprises are increasing their investments in AI development now that the wide availability of generative AI tools has the potential to make workers smarter and more efficient. At the core of the AI-powered tools they are developing is data, which provides AI with its intelligence. However, discovering the right data to train an application is not simple. Tools such as graph databases and vector databases that enable similarity searches -- which lead to the discovery of relevant data -- have gained prominence. But to truly meet the needs of AI developers, such tools also need to perform at the scale that AI development demands. TigerGraph's Savanna is designed to meet both the data discovery and scalability requirements of AI development, according to Shrivastava. "Graph databases have always provided understanding and intelligence that other types of databases cannot, because connected data is contextual data -- explicit and explainable," he said. "Savanna delivers a cloud-native graph database with the scalability and performance needed to serve today's AI demands." Scalability and performance are enabled in part by parallel processing that provides dedicated compute workspaces for each online transaction processing (OLTP) and online analytical processing (OLAP) workload. In addition, Savanna's ability to scale up or down to meet workload demands of any size plays a role in its efficiency. Beyond better performance and scalability compared with TigerGraph's previous capabilities, Savanna includes the following: Nine preconfigured kits for various applications.

Cost savings from the separation of compute and storage under a pay-as-you-go pricing model.

Connections to three times more data sources than in the past, including data lake and database sources Delta Lake, Iceberg, Postgres, Snowflake and Spark; TigerGraph already connected to AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure object stores.

Support for three graph query languages.

A bring-your-own-cloud option so that customers can choose between a fully managed service or deploying Savanna on their own cloud infrastructure. Particularly noteworthy are the independent scaling of storage and compute, dedicated compute environments for OLTP and OLAP workloads, and high-speed data ingestion from new sources, according to Aslett. Combined, they "provide greater flexibility to support varied and complex workloads," he said. While TigerGraph's launch of Savanna aims to provide customers with a platform that offers the data discovery and performance needed to help build AI applications, market trends played a role in its development, Shrivastava said.