TigerGraph unveils support for query language openCypher

TigerGraph on Wednesday unveiled support for openCypher, a query language pioneered by competitor Neo4j.

Founded in 2012 and based in Redwood City, Calif., TigerGraph is a database vendor whose platform is based on graph technology that enables data points in a database to simultaneously connect with multiple other data points rather than only one other data point at a time, as in a relational database.

By connecting to multiple data points at the same time, users often can more quickly and easily discover relationships between data points. As a result, common applications for graph databases include fraud detection, supply chain management and social networking. For example, Facebook and LinkedIn both use graph technology.

TigerGraph enables users to query their data using a query language the vendor developed called GSQL, a language that uses syntax similar to SQL in an attempt to make it easy for coders with knowledge of the popular query language to learn.

Now, TigerGraph is planning to add support for openCypher, which was originally developed by rival graph database vendor Neo4j and is now an open source project.

Translation tool Support for openCypher is currently in preview, but any TigerGraph user can partake in the preview. General availability will be part of TigerGraph's next platform update, expected during the first half of 2023, according to the vendor. The move comes as graph database vendors work in concert to develop a common query language called Graph Query Language, which will include aspects of openCypher and GSQL -- and others -- and is expected to become the standard query language for graph databases in 2024. TigerGraph's support for openCypher, meanwhile, is significant, according to Matt Aslett, analyst at Ventana Research. It shows that the vendor is embracing openness by enabling customers to use a language associated with a rival, and that is supportive of the move to develop a standard query language that will enable graph database users more choice. "TigerGraph's support for openCypher is … illustrative of increased standardization in the graph data and analytics space as the industry moves towards GQL, [which] will be to the benefit of graph database users in providing greater choice," Aslett said. TigerGraph's support for openCypher works by automatically translating code written in openCypher to GSQL. When a user familiar with openCypher but not GSQL writes a query on TigerGraph with openCypher, TigerGraph will automatically translate the query to GSQL and run the query as though it had been written in GSQL from the start. The result is that TigerGraph is now accessible to more potential customers than when it supported only its own query language. The vendor now has more than 120 enterprise customers, according to Jay Yu, vice president of product innovation. Support for more query languages has the potential to enable TigerGraph to expand that number more quickly than it would have otherwise, even with a standard query language on the horizon. "There are still a lot of developers out there who started with openCypher from Neo4j, and we wanted to reach out to them to lower the barrier to learning TigerGraph," Yu said. "Because of syntax differences, we were blocking many people from coming to us, which is why we decided to put openCypher into our GSQL language." In addition to the potential new customers that support for openCypher and other query languages might attract, existing TigerGraph customers requested that the vendor add support for openCypher. That was part of the reason TigerGraph made the move now rather than wait for GQL to be completed, according to chief operating officer Todd Blaschka. Many of those existing customers are already familiar with openCypher from using Neo4j and open source tools. And rather than have to learn a new query language, they want to be able to use the language they already know to work with TigerGraph rather than go through the painstaking process of learning a new language. "Developers get to know a language, but as they want to expand to more use cases and take advantage of newer data processing and data technology platforms … we've been asked to support other languages so they can leverage their skill set," Blaschka said. Listening to the wants of developers and data scientists, meanwhile, is important, according to Aslett. He noted that graph database use remains small compared to the use of relational databases with only about 15% of companies surveyed by Ventana using graph technology. However, that percentage is expected to grow about 20% over the next two years, according to Ventana, while Gartner predicts that graph technology will account for 80% of data and analytics innovations by 2025. That means opportunity exists for TigerGraph and rivals including Neo4j and tech giants such as Oracle and AWS that offer graph databases to substantially grow their customer base. "To fuel adoption, graph database vendors have been stepping up their engagement with key personas -- including developers and data scientists -- who are exerting increasing influence over databases selected to support new application," Aslett said. "TigerGraph recognized that it needed to … facilitate them using the tools and skills used by data scientists today [with] graph databases."