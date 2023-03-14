Tibco Spotfire update enables direct actions from dashboards

The latest Tibco Spotfire update enables users to trigger actions directly from dashboards, while other enhancements to the vendor's data management and analytics tools include new streaming and data science capabilities.

Based in Palo Alto, Calif., the vendor unveiled new versions of Tibco Spotfire, Streaming and Data Science on Tuesday.

Tibco, founded in 1997, is a data management and analytics vendor whose platform aims to create what it calls Hyperconverged Analytics. Defined as the blending of visual analytics, data science and streaming data capture in one environment, Tibco first introduced Hyperconverged Analytics in September 2020.

Subsequent updates aimed at bringing various data and analytics capabilities together include the launch of Spotfire Data Functions in 2021 to help developers build specialized visualizations without having to write code. The release of ModelOps in 2022 enabled organizations to more easily deploy data science models and overcome the many barriers to their deployment.

Now, in Spotfire 12.2, Tibco is adding Cloud Actions so users can trigger actions -- and automate repeatable ones -- without leaving Spotfire.

New in Spotfire Traditionally, data consumers do the analysis that leads to data-informed decisions within their BI environments. Then, to take action based on those decisions, they leave their BI environments and go into a different application. Often, those actions have to be done repeatedly, and that requires repeated toggling among BI environments and other work applications. Recently, however, there has been a movement among analytics vendors to connect BI tools to other work applications so users don't have to leave one environment for another. And when actions can be repeated, tools now enable users to automate those actions from their BI environment For example, Tableau unveiled an integration with Salesforce -- Tableau's parent company -- in late 2022 that enables customers to connect dashboards to work applications and automate actions. Similarly, Qlik built in automation capabilities as part of its ethos of "active intelligence." Tibco first introduced the concept of taking action directly from Spotfire when it previewed Spotfire 12 during its Analytics Forum, a virtual user conference in June 2022. Nine months later, the vendor is making the capability generally available. With Cloud Actions, Spotfire integrates capabilities from Tibco Cloud to create a low-code/no-code tool so users can trigger actions in both cloud and on-premises applications, including operational systems and databases. Customers don't want insights to end with reports and dashboards that are disconnected from the apps where people take action and get work done. It's about seizing the moment and not having to waste time navigating and switching between separate environments. Doug HenschenAnalyst, Constellation Research Ultimately, the benefit is a smoother workflow and reduced time -- and effort -- between insight and action, according to Doug Henschen, an analyst at Constellation Research. "I've long been a proponent of driving insights into action, and leading analytics/BI vendors have been pushing in this direction," he said. "Customers don't want insights to end with reports and dashboards that are disconnected from the apps where people take action and get work done. It's about seizing the moment and not having to waste time navigating and switching between separate environments." One potential use case for Cloud Actions is anomaly detection, explained Matt Quinn, Tibco's general manager. If a user detects an anomaly that is not being detected by his or her system or requires work beyond what their system is programmed to do, they can create a custom action in Spotfire that triggers another application to take that action. Automation of repeated actions, however, is where Cloud Actions truly saves users time and effort, Quinn continued. "The one thing we wanted to do was complete the circle and make sure that, from within Spotfire, you could effectively issue actions," he said. "You can do human-oriented actions, but this was really designed for automation."

Additional capabilities Beyond Spotfire 12.2, Tibco also launched updated versions of Streaming and Data Science. Streaming -- Tibco's platform for applications that continuously ingest, query and act on data in real time -- now includes what the vendor terms dynamic learning. The capability essentially enables users to do machine learning with streaming data as it gets ingested. Dynamic learning takes advantage of some of the same technology used to fuel Spotfire recommendations. It automatically analyzes streaming data then, based on what it has learned, it automates data management and analytic model calculations on real-time events, including integrating the streaming data with historical data. In keeping with Tibco's ethos of Hyperconverged Analytics, while the data ingestion and integration tasks are automatically performed in Streaming, users view the information provided by Streaming within Spotfire. And as with Cloud Actions in Spotfire, the primary benefit of dynamic learning is greater efficiency, according to Henschen. "Streaming is all about monitoring and responding to fast-moving environments, so all the better if this system can dynamically learn from the choices and changes that are made," he said. "This new ability to learn … saves time and human effort that would otherwise be required to adapt the system to changes in underlying data sources, systems and business expectations." Data Science, meanwhile, now includes a new Apache Spark 2 workflow engine aimed at improving performance as well as more interoperability with Spotfire and Data Virtualization so users can build and train models with Spotfire's interface. "It's about promoting use of the entire Tibco portfolio -- each component can still stand on its own, but [Tibco is] adding value for customers that use multiple offerings," Henschen said. That interoperability, meanwhile, is fundamental to all the new capabilities Tibco launched on Tuesday, according to Quinn. He noted that Spotfire is the main access point for all of Tibco users' data management and analytics needs. And the more the vendor can bring capabilities from other Tibco tools into Spotfire -- and the more seamlessly it can integrate Spotfire with other Tibco capabilities to create an ecosystem -- the easier and more efficient it makes the vendor's entire suite of capabilities. "People are not seeing the streaming work, Data Virtualization, the work we do with geoanalytics and what we do with statistical analysis as separate things," Quinn said. "It's part of what they do. The further we can integrate those products together in a seamless experience, the more power it gives users without them having to learn individual new products."