The pitfalls of unsupervised AI

Executive summary Military AI deployment during the 2025 Iran conflict exposed critical targeting errors, revealing that unsupervised AI systems amplify data biases at scale, producing confident but potentially flawed outputs that can run undetected for years.

Five critical pitfalls define risk: lack of explainability and ground truth for validation, data quality issues that multiply discriminatory outcomes, ineffective human oversight due to automation bias, absence of reliability checks as systems degrade undetected, and accountability gaps when AI-assisted decisions fail.

Organizations lack clear governance structures, as business owners and executive sponsors are rarely designated as accountable parties before deployment, and human reviewers cannot meaningfully challenge AI outputs without access to underlying data, logic, or confidence levels.

Effective mitigation requires governance-first design: Establish data lineage and monitoring controls before deployment, assign accountability to business owners upfront, embed genuine human oversight at high-risk decision points, and treat unsupervised AI as an investigative tool generating hypotheses for human verification rather than an autonomous decision-maker.

The conflict in Iran has shown military AI deployment at a scale not seen before, drawing on satellite imagery, signals intelligence and other data sources, according to a May 2026 investigation.

General Michael Kurilla, who commanded the 2025 U.S. campaign against Iran, said AI processed "tens of thousands and hundreds of thousands of data points" to give commanders decision advantage.

However, targeting errors during the campaign renewed scrutiny of the data feeding those systems. AI is only as good as the data it is trained on, just like humans are only as good as the data they draw from.

That challenge is not unique to the battlefield. Unsupervised AI learns from raw data without labeled examples. It now drives credit decisions; clinical risk scoring; fraud detection; and personnel management across financial services, healthcare and enterprise IT. The appeal is speed, scale and the elimination of labeling costs. Discovery and accuracy, however, are not the same thing.

Understanding unsupervised AI Unsupervised learning trains on raw, unlabeled data without predefined answers. The approach finds patterns, flags outliers and compresses complex data into actionable signals, all without anyone defining what to look for in advance. "Supervised learning needs labeled data -- and labels are expensive, slow and frequently biased by whoever's doing the labeling," said Christopher Combs, AI strategy executive at Columbus, a consultancy. "Unsupervised approaches solve part of that problem. They surface patterns you didn't define in advance, scale to data volumes where labeling is impossible and can flag genuinely novel anomalies." Five unsupervised AI pitfalls define where unsupervised learning risks are most consequential, in both military operations and enterprises. Pitfall 1: The black box problem Unsupervised AI finds structure in data but cannot tell you whether that structure means anything. That gap defines the AI interpretability challenges these systems present. No ground truth. "There's no ground truth to grade against, and explainable becomes a story you tell after the fact, not a property of the model," said Priya Iragavarapu, vice president of data science and analytics at AArete, a global management and technology consulting firm. Unsupervised models don't necessarily tell you about reality. They tell you about how your organization perceives its reality. Jeremy SamuelsonExecutive vice president of artificial intelligence and innovation at Integrated Quantum Technologies The military stakes. The Brennan Center for Justice found in a March 2026 report that Project Maven, the Pentagon's AI targeting system deployed extensively during the Iran war, illustrates a specific risk posed by unsupervised AI in military operations. The lack of transparency for its targeting algorithms makes it difficult for commanders to inspect them for biases that lead to civilian misidentification. The same issue carries forward to enterprise use cases. "Unsupervised models don't necessarily tell you about reality," said Jeremy Samuelson, executive vice president of artificial intelligence and innovation at Integrated Quantum Technologies. "They tell you about how your organization perceives its reality." Implications: AI accountability in high-stakes applications becomes legally and organizationally ambiguous when a system cannot explain its conclusions. Pitfall 2: Data quality and bias Unsupervised AI bias is not generated by the model. It is amplified from what is already present in the training data. Data quality issues in AI systems built this way can run undetected for years, producing confident outputs throughout. Regulatory exposure: Nina Owens, managing director of financial services North America strategy at Publicis Sapient, an AI platforms and service company, said that in new customer acquisition, unsupervised models have generated prospect lists that triggered adverse effect, appearing on further analysis to over-represent certain demographic categories while excluding others based on ethnic, gender or sex-based criteria. "This can lead directly to regulatory impact and fines by agencies such as the CFPB," she said. Military accuracy: A May 2026 Arms Control Association analysis found that Maven supported more than 13,000 strike decisions in 38 days during Operation Epic Fury. That frequency drew criticism from independent analysts who argued that reliance on AI had produced targeting errors and unnecessary civilian casualties. Implications: Discriminatory outcomes, misidentified targets and regulatory exposure all flow from flawed AI data quality. At scale, every embedded inequity multiplies before the pattern becomes visible. Pitfall 3: The human oversight illusion Both the military and the enterprise claim that humans confirm every consequential decision. In enterprise settings, this is called human-in-the-loop AI. The reality: A reviewer working from an AI summary, with no access to the underlying data or the system's confidence level, cannot meaningfully challenge what the system produced. "If the inputs can't be corroborated and the logic can't be retraced, the output isn't replicable, isn't scalable, and, frankly, isn't AI. It's an anomaly with a confidence score," Iragavarapu said. The mechanism: Automation bias compounds the problem. Studies in radiology, fraud review and pilot decision-making show that humans anchor to confident AI outputs -- even when they have reason to doubt, Combs said. Implications: Organizations relying on human review as their primary control have a design flaw, not a process problem. Responsibility gaps emerge when no individual reviewer has the information needed to provide genuine human oversight of AI decisions. Pitfall 4: Validation and reliability challenges Supervised models fail detectably because predictions can be checked against known outcomes, and errors surface. AI validation problems exist in unsupervised models since there is no such mechanism. A system can degrade for months, producing confident outputs with nothing to indicate anything has gone wrong. When analysts are facing hundreds of thousands of alerts per day, it becomes physically impossible to evaluate each one meaningfully. That is not a performance issue. It is a design failure. Brian BeheCTO at RIIG Technology Inc. A documented failure mode: Brian Behe, CTO of RIIG Technology Inc., a national security AI firm, saw this firsthand supporting a security operations center. "When analysts are facing hundreds of thousands of alerts per day, it becomes physically impossible to evaluate each one meaningfully. That is not a performance issue. It is a design failure," he said. Implications: Real signals get buried in noise while analysts exhaust themselves on false ones. In military targeting, the equivalent is false identification at operational scale. Pitfall 5: Security and accountability gaps Unsupervised AI creates an attack surface at the data layer and accountability gaps at the organizational layer. Data poisoning: An adversary who can shape training data does not need to hack the model. The distortion enters at the source, changes what the system treats as normal, and by the time it reaches production, the cause is invisible. The governance gap: The Anthropic-Pentagon dispute shows what unresolved accountability looks like in practice. Anthropic refused Pentagon demands to remove restrictions on use. A presidential order followed, barring all federal agencies from using its technology. The U.S. Secretary of Defense then designated Anthropic a supply chain risk. That dispute played out in public, but the same accountability vacuum exists inside most enterprises running AI in production. "When an AI-assisted decision goes wrong, the finger gets pointed at IT or the vendor. That is the wrong answer," said Nelson Obando Jr., principal and AI practice lead at Wolf & Company. "The business owner and executive sponsor of an AI solution are accountable parties. They are responsible for the output."

Mitigation strategies Mitigating unsupervised AI risk requires controls at every stage, from data ingestion through deployment and ongoing monitoring. "The more mature organizations are treating this as a governance problem, not just a model problem," Owens said. She identified three safeguard areas: Data control. Source validation and anomaly detection on incoming data.

Source validation and anomaly detection on incoming data. Model monitoring. Tracking drift and performance changes over time.

Tracking drift and performance changes over time. Workflow design. Human oversight embedded at decision points where customer impact or regulatory risk is highest. Validation is a separate requirement that AI governance frameworks often miss. Unsupervised models lack built-in accuracy checks, and explainability methods only go as far as the expertise behind them. "Those methods still demand domain expertise to interpret, and that interpretive layer remains the hardest part to get right," Behe said. Responsible AI deployment requires risk-based criteria for high-stakes applications, with accountability assigned before any model goes live. "The organizations that get this right design safeguards from the very beginning of their AI lifecycle governance framework," Obando said. "They don't bolt on controls after deployment."