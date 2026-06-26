FinOps for AI: How CIOs are navigating tokenomics

Executive summary Key takeaways on FinOps for AI from FinOps X 2026 include the following: AI is forcing FinOps to expand its scope beyond cloud and SaaS to include tokenomics.

Many enterprises are seeing AI costs significantly exceed forecasts.

Ownership of FinOps for AI remains unsettled, with CIOs and CTOs typically leading, but finance, business leaders and chief AI officers also involved.

Organizations are shifting focus toward granular cost visibility, including allocation of AI spend to users, teams and projects.

Vendors, such as Anthropic and AWS, are introducing more detailed usage and cost reporting tools to improve AI spending transparency across workloads.

Organizations rushed to adopt AI. Now they're figuring out how to pay for it.

At FinOps X 2026, one message surfaced repeatedly: AI is forcing FinOps to evolve beyond its cloud cost-management roots. Organizations are struggling to forecast AI spending, attribute costs to individual users and projects, and determine who should own AI cost governance as AI adoption spreads across business units.

For CIOs, the challenge goes beyond controlling costs. AI is introducing new spending models tied to model usage, tokens, GPUs and agentic workflows while blurring traditional lines among IT, finance and business leadership. As FinOps practitioners work to define emerging concepts such as tokenomics, organizations are simultaneously trying to build the visibility and governance they need to manage AI spending at scale.

"The CEOs are like, 'You got to go fast with AI' ... and the CFOs are like, 'Hey, we have a budget still.' So, there's a real management challenge," said J.R. Storment, executive director of the FinOps Foundation, in an interview with TechTarget.

AI pushes FinOps into a new era For years, FinOps focused primarily on managing cloud infrastructure costs. As organizations adopted and matured their FinOps practices, many became able to forecast cloud spending with a high degree of accuracy and implement consistent optimization strategies. Some organizations also began applying FinOps principles to SaaS and other technology spending categories. The mature FinOps teams on the cloud are usually forecasting in 1 to 3% of where they're going to land. [With AI] it's totally blown out. J.R. StormentExecutive director, FinOps Foundation Now, practitioners say AI is forcing the next major evolution -- one far less predictable than cloud. Organizations are already seeing AI budgets exceed forecasts by two to three times within a single year as adoption scales faster than expected. "We solved this problem in cloud FinOps. The mature FinOps teams on the cloud are usually forecasting in 1 to 3% of where they're going to land. [With AI] it's totally blown out," Storment said. Unlike cloud spending, which was largely driven by engineering teams, AI spending is spreading across entire organizations. Employees in sales, marketing, legal and other business functions can now consume AI services directly, making demand harder to predict and costs more difficult to forecast. Additionally, FinOps teams are being pulled into a more technically complex environment. AI cost drivers now include model usage, tokens, GPUs, orchestration frameworks and agentic workflows -- each with different measurement and optimization challenges. "It's going to change the daily life of the FinOps team and move them into needing to be a lot more technically aware," said Richard Hoyer, co-founder and CEO of FinOptik, a FinOps consulting and services firm. However, FinOps for AI is still in its early stages. Some describe it as a return to the "crawl" phase after years of maturity in cloud cost management. "We're so early in AI. People were like, 'We're runners in FinOps -- we figured it out,' and now they're back to the very beginning with AI," Storment said. Despite the complexity, the direction of travel is clear: FinOps is expanding beyond cloud and SaaS into AI cost management because business leaders care about total technology spend, not individual spending categories.

FinOps ownership gets messy Organizations have not settled on a clear owner for FinOps for AI. Historically, FinOps has lived under the CIO or CTO, with finance playing a close advisory role. "In our data last year, over 80% of the teams in our community were CIO or CTO aligned," Storment said. "There are some giant Fortune 10 to 20 FinOps teams that live in finance that we're aware of, but it's an outlier." Some organizations use a shared model that spans IT and finance. However, FinOps has traditionally remained a technology discipline because it sits closest to the engineers making infrastructure decisions. We're seeing a scramble in all these companies about not only who owns the cost but who owns the strategy. J.R. StormentExecutive director, FinOps Foundation "Engineers don't like it when finance people tell them how to run their infrastructure," Storment said. That long-standing ownership model is becoming less clear as organizations expand AI initiatives across the business. "We're seeing a scramble in all these companies about not only who owns the cost but who owns the strategy," Storment said. Chief AI officers, business leaders and technology leaders are all claiming a stake in AI initiatives, making ownership less clear than it was during the early cloud era. As a result, organizations are increasingly using discussions around AI economics and tokenomics to bring together technology, finance and business leaders. "What FinOps did six to 10 years ago was build bridges between engineering leaders and finance leaders," Storment said. "Now we're seeing a new set of bridge building for tokenomics."

Accountability becomes more distributed While ownership remains unsettled, some practitioners see organizations moving toward a distributed accountability model. Under that approach, individual teams remain accountable for their spending decisions, while FinOps teams provide governance, visibility and guidance across the organization. Not everybody is an expert in finance, but everybody can be accountable for their area and decisions. Udam DewarajaFounder and CEO, StitcherAI "Not everybody is an expert in finance, but everybody can be accountable for their area and decisions. However, you'll still need a FinOps team to be the responsible party," said Udam Dewaraja, founder and CEO of StitcherAI and co-founder of the FinOps Foundation's FOCUS billing specification.