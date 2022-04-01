AI systems need Energy Star-like rating, says policy expert

Getting AI policy right means policymakers and data scientists need to work together to create a better framework for companies accessing the technology.

That's according to Nicol Turner Lee, director of the Brookings Institution Center for Technology Innovation, who spoke during the recent MIT Technology Review EmTech Digital event.

Governments, including the European Union, are trying to find ways to regulate the technology that has permeated society and, in some cases, caused negative impacts to consumers such as within the criminal justice and financial systems. While the technology itself isn't to blame, Turner Lee said the lack of rules around AI use and accountability for AI creators is creating some of the current issues.

"How are we developing, not just inclusive and equitable AI, but legally compliant AI," she said during the EmTech Digital event.

Turner Lee said there are approaches both regulators and AI systems creators can take to begin creating a better framework for AI use.