CIOs are looking for tech talent in the wrong places

Executive summary The talent shortage stems from narrow hiring criteria, not a lack of candidates. Organizations overlook unconventional talent with transferable skills such as pattern recognition and problem-solving -- qualities often found in musicians, self-taught developers and other nontraditional backgrounds.

Organizations overlook unconventional talent with transferable skills such as pattern recognition and problem-solving -- qualities often found in musicians, self-taught developers and other nontraditional backgrounds. Degree-focused recruitment limits diversity and excludes needed talent. Traditional filters reinforce groupthink, while technical skills are increasingly learned through practical experience, online platforms and communities rather than formal education.

Traditional filters reinforce groupthink, while technical skills are increasingly learned through practical experience, online platforms and communities rather than formal education. Hire for potential, not pedigree. Success requires valuing curiosity as much as certification, assessing demonstrable skills over credentials and identifying adaptability.

CIOs often complain about a chronic shortage of technology talent. Yet many organizations continue to recruit from the same narrow pool: candidates with computer science degrees, conventional career paths and CVs carefully optimized for applicant tracking systems.

The result is predictable. Organizations compete for the same people, inflate salaries and still struggle to build teams that innovate effectively.

Perhaps the problem is not the lack of talent. Perhaps it's the industry's definition of talent itself.

That may sound controversial, but after decades of working in and around technology businesses, I have become increasingly convinced that many organizations are looking for the wrong indicators when hiring developers, engineers and technical specialists. A technology degree is not necessarily a guarantee of success. In some cases, it may even encourage overly rigid thinking. Meanwhile, some of the best developers I have encountered came from entirely different backgrounds.

One pattern appears repeatedly: Musicians often make exceptional developers.

At first glance, that sounds anecdotal or romanticized, yet the overlap is surprisingly logical. Musicians spend years learning abstract languages, understanding structure, pattern recognition and translation. They learn how notation becomes sound in the same way a programmer learns how code becomes action. They develop discipline through practice, iteration and refinement. And most importantly, they become comfortable with complexity and ambiguity -- two realities central to software development.

Perhaps the problem is not the lack of talent. Perhaps it's the industry's definition of talent itself.

A good developer is not somebody who merely memorizes syntax. Modern tools, AI coding assistants and low-code platforms increasingly commoditize syntax itself. What organizations actually need are people who can solve problems, think creatively and learn continuously. Those capabilities are often found outside traditional technical education.

This matters because technology roles are evolving faster than formal education can keep pace with. Universities still play an important role, but many degree programs struggle to keep pace with the rapid pace of change in areas such as AI engineering, cloud platforms, cybersecurity and automation. By the time a syllabus is approved, taught and assessed, parts of it are already outdated.

Experience and aptitude, therefore, become far more valuable than credentials alone.

Some of the strongest technologists I have worked with were self-taught. They learned because they were curious. They built systems because they wanted to experiment. They developed resilience because things repeatedly failed, and they had to solve problems independently. That mindset is incredibly difficult to teach in a lecture hall.

There is also a broader diversity issue hidden within this discussion. If organizations insist on recruiting only candidates with formal technology degrees, they unintentionally narrow their talent pool and reinforce groupthink. Technology teams benefit enormously from cognitive diversity, different ways of thinking, different experiences and different approaches to problem solving.

A musician may approach system architecture differently from a mathematics graduate. A former teacher may communicate more effectively with users and stakeholders. Someone with a background in philosophy may ask deeper ethical questions about AI deployment. These differences matter, particularly as technology becomes embedded in every aspect of business and society.

The irony is that many organizations claim to value innovation while recruiting almost exclusively from identical educational pathways.

Of course, none of this suggests technical capability is irrelevant. Strong developers still need to understand engineering principles, security practices and system design. The point is that these skills can be learned in multiple ways. Increasingly, they are being learned outside universities through open source communities, online platforms, practical projects and collaborative learning environments.

The industry itself has already started recognizing this reality. Major technology firms have quietly reduced emphasis on degrees in favor of demonstrable skills and portfolio-based hiring. Many hiring managers now care less about where somebody studied and more about what they have actually built.

Yet many organizations still cling to outdated recruitment filters because they feel safe. Degrees are easy to measure. Potential is harder.

This creates another challenge for CIOs. Recruitment processes themselves may be excluding exactly the people organizations most need. Traditional interviews often reward confidence over capability. Technical tests frequently assess memorization rather than problem-solving. Automated screening systems may reject unconventional candidates before a human even sees the application.

If organizations genuinely want stronger technology teams, recruitment needs to evolve.

That means hiring for adaptability rather than narrow specialization. It means valuing curiosity as highly as certification. It means recognizing that the best future developer may currently be studying music, building games in their spare time or teaching themselves Python online after work.

It also requires courage from leadership. Hiring unconventional candidates carries perceived risk. Yet failing to broaden recruitment approaches may be the greater risk of all -- particularly when AI and automation are reshaping technical roles faster than traditional career pathways can respond.

The most effective technology leaders I know do not simply hire people who already fit predefined molds. They identify potential that others overlook.

In the coming years, the organizations that succeed will not necessarily be those with the largest recruitment budgets or the most prestigious graduate schemes. They will be the ones to recognize talent in unexpected places.

And they may discover that the next great developer is currently sitting behind a piano rather than in a computer science lecture hall.