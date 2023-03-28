3 strategies CIOs can use to improve IT's efficiency

Improving the IT team's efficiency is key to doing more with less.

CIOs face myriad challenges in navigating today's business world, including adapting legacy systems to work with cloud-based technologies, rising inflation and disruption of global supply chains. CIOs must focus on managing the IT department with fewer employees, reduced budgets and the organization's desire to lower costs wherever possible.

However, taking the glass is half-full approach means these challenges open the door to new opportunities.

Economic realities continue to change business outlooks, even as new technologies drive digital transformation. CIOs must deliver and support revenue-generating services, which can put CIOs between a rock and a hard place.

CIOs should make sure they become even more strategic in their use of -- and approach to -- technology. With emphasis on reducing or rationalizing budgets, there are key areas business leaders should prioritize. These include streamlining IT operating costs, identifying requisite skills in the IT department and increasing data literacy across the organization as one means of shifting employees toward insight-generating roles.

Here are three strategies CIOs can use to support cost-reduction and improve their IT team's efficiency.

1. The use of process intelligence Whether it's artificial intelligence, machine learning or analytics, deploying advanced technologies without a plan is not the answer to improving operations and reducing costs. CIOs must identify the areas of need, research what solutions might be applicable and calculate potential ROI. One way to accomplish this is through process intelligence, a technology that uses automation tools to analyze operational data at scale, revealing inefficiencies and other bottlenecks. These actionable insights help transform inefficient workflows into cost-effective, streamlined operations. Process intelligence may be one means of supporting a digital transformation. Genpact partnered with HFS Research to interview 400 senior global leaders to study its use about process intelligence. About 91% of respondents identified process intelligence as a key tool to drive business value. Similarly, 50% said they expect to see the influence from process intelligence within a year.

2. Employee upskilling Attracting and retaining skilled IT professionals is a significant challenge. Workforce education requires upskilling employees. Amaresh Tripathy Amaresh Tripathy Many executives view development programs as critical to success, according to "Global Human Capital Trends 2016," a report by Deloitte. About 84% of executives view learning as important, and 44% ranked learning as very important. For example, Genpact created DataBridge, an initiative designed to increase data literacy throughout the organization. The goal was to help employees discover insight-generating ideas rather than basic transactional projects. Focusing on upskilling and continually teaching employees new skills helps with employee retention. Sixty-one percent of respondents named the lack of career development and advancement as a top three cause of turnover, according to "Better Workplaces on a Budget," a 2022 study by the SHRM Research Institute. About 21% of respondents said it was the top reason for turnover.