Dell takes an 'E pluribus unum' approach to multi-cloud

"Out of many, one" may be a traditional motto of the US, but now it can be seen as the mantra of one of the country's, and globe's, biggest IT vendors. Before I get to the IT one, however, let me talk about a different many.

Many people gathered for the Dell Technologies World conference in Las Vegas earlier this month. For a lot of them -- myself included -- it was the first venture into a three-day-long throng in well over two years. I must say, I thoroughly enjoyed being back in with the IT humanity crowd. It bears repeating that humans are social creatures and the necessary constraints brought by addressing the pandemic have not dulled our appetite to interact in person. Not dulled but maybe altered a bit.

This Dell Technologies World was simultaneously smaller and bigger. There were fewer attendees although there was still an impressive turnout. It seemed that the emphasis was on the value for the attendees and the company rather than simply how many people were crammed into the Palazzo's myriad conference rooms or how many press releases and announcements there were. Despite being a bit smaller crowd, it was a bigger event.

So, what was it all about? I'm not here to repeat the various news items, nor to re-work the excellent summary analysis of my colleague Scott Sinclair. What I do want to do is apply a wide-reaching lens to the overall crux of the event and what it represents, not only for Dell and its customers but also for the market.

You've likely already heard some of the big announcements such as a driving focus on multi-cloud by design rather than by default, advances in APEX and a partnership with Snowflake, as well as many impressive turns of the technology cranks. There was also talk of the combination of human innovation and technological advance, the move from selling appliances to subscriptions, the hyperscale clouds as 'frenemies' and VMware as a BFF. Additionally there were topics on 5G, Zero Trust security and the 'data substrate.' There are many moving parts.