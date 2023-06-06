Dell Technologies World 2023 recap: Prepare for complexities

In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, businesses face numerous challenges that require innovative solutions and strategic thinking across the entire IT organization. At Dell Technologies World 2023, industry leaders, experts and channel partners gathered to discuss and address the pressing challenges of the future of work, multi-cloud adoption, AI implementation, edge computing and cybersecurity.

Embracing the future of work The future of work has undergone a significant transformation, driven by technological advancements and shifting workforce dynamics. Organizations are grappling with the need to create a flexible, inclusive and digitally enabled work environment. At Dell Technologies World, Dell emphasized the importance of embracing this change with platforms like Apex PC as a service and using technology to empower employees, foster collaboration, drive productivity and enable work from anywhere.

Implementing multi-cloud strategy by design, not by default In today's hybrid and multi-cloud landscape, organizations must carefully design their cloud strategies rather than defaulting to multiple cloud platforms without a cohesive plan. Dell Technologies World highlighted the need for organizations to assess their workloads, data governance and security requirements to determine the optimal mix of cloud solutions. A deliberate and well-executed multi-cloud strategy can help organizations achieve agility, scalability and cost-efficiency. Dell also used the opportunity to promote Dell Apex Cloud Platform for Azure and Red Hat OpenShift.

Applying faster, secure, and ethical practices when it comes to AI AI presents immense opportunities, but it also brings forth new challenges. As businesses strive to use AI for competitive advantage, they face pressure to apply AI faster while ensuring security and ethical practices. Dell emphasized the importance of responsible AI implementation, including effective data governance, ethical frameworks and transparent algorithms. Dell and Nvidia highlighted a joint initiative to help businesses easily deploy on-premises generative AI products.

Edge computing: Scaling operations effectively The rise of edge computing has opened new possibilities for real-time data processing and analytics. However, operating at scale on the edge presents unique challenges. At Dell Technologies World, Dell discussed strategies for managing edge computing infrastructure, ensuring reliability and simplifying operations, singling out their Dell NativeEdge software designed to effectively drive innovation, reduce latency and deliver enhanced user experiences.