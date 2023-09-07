Get started with SageMaker JumpStart

Building, training, deploying and fine-tuning machine learning models is a process that involves a set of time-consuming and complex tasks. While Amazon SageMaker simplifies the end-to-end process of running any machine learning model, developing and fine-tuning these models are complicated tasks for virtually any software engineer.

However, there is a growing library of public algorithms and pre-trained models that is made available by multiple sources. Follow this step-by-step tutorial on how to get started with Amazon SageMaker JumpStart.

What is Amazon SageMaker JumpStart? Amazon SageMaker JumpStart is a machine learning hub that provides access to a wide range of public ML models and seamlessly integrates them into AWS infrastructure managed by SageMaker. The hub is particularly useful for applications that need to implement common use cases, which publicly available models can solve. Browsing through the entire list of models is recommended even for teams that are not considering ML in their roadmaps, as it can deliver valuable ideas for future application improvements. The Jupyter Notebook interface simplifies the software development process, and the available models have comments regarding each step in the source code. For more specific or advanced use cases, having experience with building and training ML models is necessary. Since JumpStart integrates seamlessly with SageMaker infrastructure, this simplifies the deployment and execution of models. JumpStart gives application owners the flexibility to deploy pre-trained models or use available algorithms as a starting point to develop custom ones. While the notebook interface doesn't necessarily require coding experience, having at least some basic knowledge of the Python programming language certainly helps with understanding the steps executed in each task. JumpStart also enables sharing models and notebooks across multiple accounts. Available models The available models in SageMaker JumpStart include areas such as text classification, question answering, image classification, text summarization, time-series forecasting and anomaly detection. These models can solve a range of problems, such as detecting objects in images, forecasting outcomes based on existing trends, creating text summaries, detecting possible fraud scenarios and others.