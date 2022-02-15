Retrospect Backup adds anomaly detection, Azure immutability

Retrospect sounds an early alarm against potential ransomware attacks with its latest Retrospect Backup update.

Retrospect Backup 18.5, released to general availability today, adds a handful of new features to Retrospect's flagship cloud backup software.

Headlining these new capabilities is anomaly detection, a feature that warns administrators of irregular data activity and changes among backups. Other features include immutability protections for Microsoft Azure Blob storage, and support for SQL databases as well recognizing the new LTO-9 standard for tapes and tape drives.

Retrospect primarily serves SMBs as well as value-added resellers (VARs). The company's target customers are frequently underserved by enterprise-scale backup vendors such as Veeam or Carbonite, according to Chris Steffen, research director at Enterprise Management Associates.

"It's creating a solution that applies to the masses," Steffen said. "From a ransomware perspective, the Retrospect Backup solution is something companies need to be looking at a little more."

The Retrospect Backup product undergoes a full, paid refresh and update once a year, with free point updates throughout the year, said JG Heithcock, general management at Retrospect. This latest update, which brings new capabilities for Microsoft Azure, continues enhancing the vendor-neutral capabilities of Retrospect Backup, according to Heithcock.

"Most of the features are enhancements of what we've done in the past," Heithcock said.

Anomaly detection in Retrospect backup

Warning, danger administrator! Anomaly detection, the most significant feature in the upgrade, adds new capabilities providing alerts, emails and other notifications of significant changes or activity occurring to data backups. Administrators can create custom responses to reported anomalies via script hooks to set backup change thresholds, such as permission changes or increases to file size, and specify notification preferences. All recorded anomalies are also tracked through the Retrospect Management Console, a web-based console showing a global map of customers' endpoints, servers and backup jobs. Retrospect Backup continues to offer "backup grooming" capabilities, enabling administrators to keep older backups in a proprietary format at a smaller size. These older copies can maintain policy continuity among backups both as a general resiliency practice and in case of a cyber attack. Anomaly detection builds on the capabilities of Retrospect Backup 18, according to Heithcock. "We're going to make that a more surgical tool," he said.