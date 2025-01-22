Synology launches enterprise push with a backup appliance

Synology is expanding beyond its traditional SMB market to target larger enterprises with its new ActiveProtect appliance line.

The ActiveProtect line combines Synology's hardware and software and is available now.

This is the first of several enterprise-focused products arriving this year from the backup and storage vendor, which has traditionally sold to SMBS.

Synology expects to launch other large enterprise focused offerings in 2025, including two products focused on high-performance, scale-out storage, according to the vendor.

However, Synology's focus on consumers and SMBs means it will take time for the vendor to catch up with many enterprise backup and storage market leaders like Dell Technologies and HPE, said Jerome Wendt, CEO and principal analyst at Data Center Intelligence Group.

An appliance may provide continuity or storage headroom for SMBs that are growing into a smaller enterprise, but many established enterprises with more than 1,000 employees are already using hybrid cloud or cloud SaaS backup services, he said.

A backup appliance is nice, but is it a compelling argument to switch from [the services] you're using? Jerome WendtCEO and Principal Analyst, Data Center Intelligence Group

SaaS services or long-established enterprise IT vendors may offer more frequent software updates or hardware refreshes, which are important considerations when hardening an organization's cybersecurity against evolving ransomware attacks, Wendt said.

"A backup appliance is nice, but is it a compelling argument to switch from [the services] you're using?" he said. "If you need all those latest and greatest features, they're probably not in this product."