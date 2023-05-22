Caution: There are many ways to lose SaaS data

SaaS use is on the rise, but many organizations make dangerous assumptions about who is truly responsible for backing up the data in their SaaS applications.

In a recent blog, I referred to this concept as the "big SaaS disconnect." Below, I will specifically cover what our research has taught us about the main reasons behind SaaS data loss.

TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group released a report in February 2023 called "Data Protection for SaaS." A majority (53%) of respondents admitted that they have lost SaaS data. I suspect that the number is actually much higher, simply because we know that many organizations don’t have a good handle of their SaaS data protection.

Explanations for data loss may vary If we "double-click" on the causes of data loss, we can see the disconnect more clearly and get a good gauge of the root causes to address in order to de-risk the organization and mitigate data loss. In our February 2023 survey, we asked IT professionals what the most common causes were for data loss or corruption of SaaS-based applications. Respondents could select multiple answers, so think of the results as a popularity contest. The most popular reason IT professionals cited was the SaaS service itself being the cause of the data loss. I suspect that many people confuse unavailability of the service with data loss, but these are different conversations. Many reasons could contribute to a SaaS application being unavailable, but it does not necessarily mean that your data is gone. If there’s no power in your house, it does not mean that the furniture is gone. Additional data points in our survey confirm that, overall, many respondents are confused about what availability really means. The question is this: If the service becomes unavailable, what do you do to keep your business running? Do you have a fail-over option? Do you capture transactions in another system temporarily? There are very few third-party vendors that offer SaaS high availability in the market today. This is a gap in the market that also represents a great opportunity for vendors and service providers.

User confusion might be the biggest SaaS roadblock As can be seen in our research, 24% reported data loss due to misunderstanding data retention and deletion policies. Another sign of the potential confusion is the fact that 29% reported losing data to an account closure. Let me be blunt: Do you really think a SaaS vendor is going to keep your data for free after you close your account? Organizations really need to understand what their service-level agreements (SLAs) are for their mission-critical SaaS applications and processes. Thinking about your own environment, do you really know what they are? Also, with complex data integrations and automation often at play, things can go wrong. Service glitches can create a domino effect of logical data errors. While there are variations depending on the SaaS application, a bad schema update or a misconfiguration can easily delete valuable data. And it may not be possible to get it back.