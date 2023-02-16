Data protection for SaaS-based apps is a work in progress

TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group recently conducted an in-depth survey on SaaS data protection, and the findings should give IT professionals pause.

Survey participants were personally familiar with and/or responsible for SaaS data protection technology decisions, specifically around those data protection and production technologies that use cloud services. Participants were from midmarket and enterprise organizations in the Unites States and Canada. (This research data and report are available on the ESG portal for subscribers.)

According to the survey findings, there is a significant disconnect when it comes to backup and recovery for SaaS applications. We identified this issue before, and it continues to manifest with one third of IT professionals who don't do anything to protect their SaaS-resident application data. Organizations that decline to protect this data often believe it is the responsibility of the vendor.

Let me be clear: There are no magic backup people in the cloud who will do your data backups for you.

SaaS providers are not responsible for protecting your data What SaaS application providers do to protect themselves does not change the fact that you need to have your own backup. In my opinion, SaaS application vendors must revisit how they educate end users on service levels and clearly delineate what is their responsibility versus what is the end user's responsibility. Putting it in a contract is clearly not enough to grab the attention of the end user. More market education on the topic of recovery is needed. This may also be an opportunity to promote alliances and an ecosystem of partners who can deliver backup and recovery. Let me be clear: There are no magic backup people in the cloud who will do your data backups for you. Many enterprises now rely heavily on SaaS applications for business-critical functions, making these applications mission-critical. This comes with many consequences from a service-level and data protection standpoint. Most organizations report having lost SaaS-resident data in the last year. Even worse, more than a third of organizations report that the service itself is the primary cause of data loss or corruption -- the most common issue cited. There are many ways to lose SaaS data, including malicious and voluntary data destruction, whether external with cyber attacks or internal with malicious deletions by employees. If you are an IT professional reading this, you may think, "Wait, it is a shared responsibility model. So I may have some work to do, but so does the vendor." That is true. However, off the top of your head, can you identify the key metrics, service-level agreements (SLAs) and responsibilities for each of your top 20 or so SaaS applications? Do not confuse service uptime with your ability to recover data that has been corrupted. Based on our research, it is obvious that many IT professionals do not really understand what the roles and responsibilities actually are. There is a clear market education problem.