Unstructured data not exempt from compliance requirements

Compliance regulations put the pressure on organizations to retain and manage data or else risk heavy fines. Unstructured data, as messy as it can be, is not exempt from such requirements.

Organizations should evaluate their backup and data protection strategies with an eye toward unstructured data compliance. As a general rule, regulated organizations should use a continuous data protection tool to back up unstructured data anytime it is modified. Data retention is a huge part of unstructured data compliance. An organization must enable versioning support to make sure all previous versions of a file are retained within the organization's backups for as long as required by law.

To ensure proper unstructured data protection, backup teams must not only understand the location of different data types, but they must also determine which compliance requirements surround that data. Major regulations to understand include the following:

GDPR

CCPA

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

HIPAA

Determining which compliance regulations an organization must meet should help drive backup and data protection strategy.