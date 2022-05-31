Use data classification to protect data, aid backup compliance

Data classification is a helpful tool to protect sensitive data and guard against data leakage. Despite organizations using it for years to safeguard data, its potential use in backup and compliance may not be as widely known.

Data classification comes in many forms. Generally speaking, data classification refers to the practice of automatically identifying specific data types. This is usually done to avoid accidental data exposure or leakage.

For example, financial institutions routinely scan outbound email messages to ensure that those messages do not contain certain types of data such as social security numbers, account numbers, or tax ID numbers. The classifier prevents a user from sending sensitive data through email. The outbound messages pass through a filter that looks for certain patterns. In the case of a social security number, for example, the classifier would look for a nine-digit number with dashes appearing after the third and fifth digits. If an email is found to contain data that matches one of the patterns specified by the classifier, then the email is automatically intercepted for review.