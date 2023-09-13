Why IT leaders should deploy generative AI infrastructure now

In the past several months, rampant excitement about the potential benefits of generative AI technology has increased the technology's priority status across enterprise organizations worldwide.

According to a recent research report from TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group, "Beyond the GenAI Hype: Real-world Investments, Use Cases, and Concerns," 42% of organizations said they are in a generative AI proof of concept if they haven't already deployed it in production. Our research showed that generative AI ranks higher than cloud in overall strategic business initiatives, which highlights how critical these projects are now.

In other words, the adoption rate for generative AI projects is expected to be massive and unlike anything we've seen from enterprise technology. And as a result, there is a high likelihood that your own executive team is currently in a conflicted state: They are excited about the potential productivity benefits of generative AI, but they are concerned about the risks to data privacy.

Regardless of the pace of AI adoption within your own organization, the expected overall adoption rate means that if your organization lags in adopting and deploying generative AI products, your competition will gain an increased advantage.

What's in the 'Box'? Organizations need to move quickly when it comes to generative AI, but they should do so in a manner that enables them to start small, scale quickly and mitigate risk associated with data privacy, compliance and security. With that necessity in mind, Nutanix has introduced GPT-in-a-Box. The product combines the following elements: Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure hyperconverged (HCI) technology, its AHV hypervisor, Nutanix Files Storage, Nutanix Objects Storage, Kubernetes and Nvidia GPU acceleration. Nutanix services to help size and deploy the infrastructure and deploy the software stack, along with learning frameworks and a curated set of large language models. There is a lot to like in this packaging, but most important is its simplicity of design. Nutanix is known for simplicity, which is a hallmark of its HCI technology. Overall, there is likely going to be a longer than usual "crawl" phase before you get to "run" with generative AI within your organization. But if you want to get a leg up on generative AI initiatives, don't waste time trying to deploy the perfect infrastructure for what the ideal use will be in three to five years. In fact, few -- if any -- organizations truly have a strong grasp on what the ideal use will be.