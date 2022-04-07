Advice for data centers looking to change operating systems

Data centers switch primary OSes for a variety of reasons, including improving scalability and elasticity or modernizing legacy infrastructure. However, leading a data center OS migration can present a complex challenge for data center administrators, with many complicated processes and strategies.

Plan a data center migration to a new OS with a solid direction. Be proactive, recognize the obstacles you might face and plan a way around them in advance.

The OS in the data center Which OS a data center uses can vary, but the majority of platforms are based on or have compatibility with Linux. Linux is well known for its incredible flexibility and versatility, largely thanks to its open source nature and highly active global community. Because anyone can use Linux freely, developers around the world have built custom configurations suited to almost any purpose. Linux's modular nature also makes it a natural fit for the cloud -- easy to scale and match the pace of potentially rapid data center growth. Some of the biggest cloud platforms in the world are based on hardened versions of Linux, including AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure. Many of today's existing data center OSes are compatible with Linux, but each OS often has a specific purpose. For example, Kubernetes provides a way to configure Docker containers into clusters of interacting services. It automatically accounts for resource density replication and service grouping and intelligently schedules these factors. Photon, on the other hand, operates as a minimal Linux container host with a focus on quick booting on VMware platforms. When considering whether to switch a data center's primary OS, first, research open source OS options. This can provide an idea of what platforms exist, which ones are popular and what specific functions they serve. Certain OSes handle scaling better than others, so over time, a data center might require a system that's better suited to performance and agility or flexibility.