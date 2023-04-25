Examine the benefits of data center consolidation

A lot like when someone looks in their kitchen cabinets and they have too much glassware, data center managers may find themselves with more assets and infrastructure than they need to keep their organization afloat.

That's where they can benefit from consolidation.

Data center consolidation is a process that organizations can take to make their facilities and equipment more efficient and use fewer resources to achieve the same technology goals. This can take the form of consolidating servers, downsizing or consolidating data center sites.

When to consider consolidation Organizations that find themselves with an overly complicated or costly data center should be the first to consider consolidation. Consolidation can cut costs, simplify infrastructure and streamline operations. Consolidation enables more efficient IT and data center operations. For example, some organizations may underuse some data center assets, such as servers.