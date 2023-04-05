6 ways to overcome data center staffing shortages

Recently, data center admins and managers may have sat on video conferences with executives discussing the economy, budget cuts, rising interest rates and a tight labor market. Meanwhile, those same admins have had open roles for months. Their job postings get little to no interest, or those that do apply just don't seem like they can hack it. Is this you?

Running a data center is a challenging feat, no matter the size. Organizations have had to navigate increasing demands from their data centers and accommodate remote work -- all while they still struggle to find staff for their facilities.

Data center staffing shortages are the product of a variety of forces. Skills shortages, retirement among data center staff and a bleak macroeconomic environment are all contributors to the empty slots on data center payrolls. Organizations must understand the reasons driving staffing shortages to effectively act and hedge against them.

Factors driving data center staffing shortages Data center staffing shortages are not driven by independent variables. Rather, shortages are the product of various factors.



Data centers continue to grow, and organizations continue to generate more data. At the same time, many data center employees are nearing retirement age, and despite increasing automation, it won't be enough to replace those employees in the near term. Additionally, economic uncertainty, a competitive labor market and data center skills shortages are also factors in staffing issues.



The Uptime Institute's "Global Data Center Survey 2022" estimated that data center staffing requirements will grow from "2.0 million full-time employee equivalents in 2019 to nearly 2.3 million in 2025," and many senior roles will become unfilled. The report also estimates that many data center employees will retire at the same time. This means even more data center jobs in the future will open, and the most experienced in the industry will retire. Those that do replace the retirees may not have all the relevant experience organizations desire. To add on to the challenges of upcoming staff retirements and lack of available replacements, it's still no secret that organizations and customers demand a lot from data centers, and people will still have to run them. Data creation -- and, by proxy, the need for larger, more capable data centers -- will likely continue to grow by many projections. Another factor is economic uncertainty. After the COVID-19 pandemic shocked the economy in 2020, the Federal Reserve engaged in quantitative easing and put stimulus into the economy, but heavy inflation followed. To combat this inflation, the Federal Reserve raised the federal funds target rate from nearly 0% in the early part of 2022 to 4.75% to 5% by the end of March 2023, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and those hikes could continue higher. With cheap capital no longer available, investors and capital allocators now largely want to see profitability. This can tighten budgets, lead to layoffs -- in some sectors, like tech, it already has -- and force companies to do more with less in all areas of the business, including data centers. Through recruitment efforts, raising awareness about data center career opportunities and lowering barriers to entry, organizations can better position themselves against staffing shortages in the future.