What cybersecurity consolidation means for enterprises

The cybersecurity threat landscape seems to shift on a weekly basis, and the marketplace has responded aggressively to the ever-growing challenges enterprises face.

Most early cybersecurity products focused on narrow, network-oriented use cases. As cyber threats have grown in sophistication and scope, however, vendors have adapted in kind. Security tools and services have now evolved to address use cases across the digital ecosystem, including identity and access management, email security, cloud security, edge security, secure remote access, endpoint security, threat intelligence, SIEM and more.

These industry advances have resulted in a collision between legacy markets and new security apps -- leading, in turn, to increasing consolidation among security vendors and technological convergence among products and services. While many security teams -- tired of wrestling with tool sprawl and a plethora of providers -- will likely welcome cybersecurity consolidation, they must also consider how it will affect their purchasing strategies.

Consider zero-trust network access (ZTNA), for example. Customers can still buy standalone ZTNA products and services, but a growing number of vendors now package the technology within broader, multifeature Secure Access Service Edge or security service edge platforms. Without a clear strategic vision for its cybersecurity portfolio, an organization risks deploying overlapping tools and services, wasting resources and supporting unnecessary technological complexity.

The future of cybersecurity consolidation Security vendor consolidation will continue to accelerate in the coming months and years. Expect to increasingly see previously standalone point security technologies become part of comprehensive, multifeature platforms and product suites. Anticipate also, however, that new technologies and point tools will keep proliferating, especially in the following areas: multi-cloud security

secure remote access

zero-trust security Further down the road, once IoT's presence becomes more ubiquitous, new products and services will also emerge to combat the inevitable criminal exploitation of these environments. Many still-to-come security tools will lean on technologies such as AI, machine learning, behavioral analytics and automation.