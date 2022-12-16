Learn different data lake vs. data warehouse uses

Data lakes and data warehouses both store data, however, there are several key differences between them. These differences result in varied use cases that may or may not meet the needs of a data center as it grows and scales.

Many organizations look to data lakes and data warehouses to help them gain insights from their data. However, they are not interchangeable, and organizations must consider their needs when they allocate resources for a data lake or warehouse. In general, data lakes are better for organizations that need flexibility, and warehouses are better for predetermined needs.

What is a data lake? A data lake is a storage repository that can hold raw structured and unstructured data. Data lakes typically store data using a flat architecture, which gives users more flexibility for data management. They commonly store sets of big data and can support various schemas that enable them to handle different types of data in different formats. Data scientists can use them as a platform to fuel big data analytics and data science applications and dig into the data to prepare and analyze it. Data lakes are flexible, so they are better for storing data from a variety of sources. They can break down data silos by combining data sets from different systems in one place. A good way to think of a data lake is to envision its namesake: a lake. Like a lake can hold a significant amount of water, a data lake can hold a vast amount of raw data. Organizations can pour any type of data -- from unstructured to semistructured and beyond -- into the lake, and it all pools together in one place. This can be handy for storing data in a centralized location, but pulling specific data out of the lake can be difficult when it's pooled together with no rigid schema.

What is a data warehouse? A data warehouse is a storage repository that can hold data generated by and extracted from internal data systems and external data sources. Rather than a flat architecture, data warehouse architecture is often split into layers or tiers, including a data integration layer that extracts data from operational systems, a data staging layer that cleans and organizes the data, and a presentation layer that makes the data available for more users than just data scientists. The key factor here is the organization of the data. Whereas a data lake can accept raw data, data warehouses are generally designed to store data from multiple sources. Warehouses also use predefined schemas to organize that data, which makes it easier for users to access and query relevant data. They are a much better fit for structured data. While pooling any raw data into a data lake has its advantages, data warehouses can provide better consistency and data quality. This can directly impact the speed and accuracy of analytics applications. However, data warehouses may limit the number and types of analytics tools or business analytics software organizations can use since they have to clearly define the schemas for each. There's less flexibility, but organizations with well-defined, specific needs can use data warehouses to accelerate analysis.