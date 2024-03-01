Use Glances to monitor your data center systems

System monitoring tools, like Glances, offer data center administrators two advantages: Ensure the system is not overwhelmed and provide preventive maintenance.

Today's OSes provide many tools to make monitoring data centers easier. Common performance monitoring utilities include top and htop for Linux, top for macOS, and Task Manager and Resource Monitor for Windows.

Glances is an open source, cross-platform monitoring tool written in Python that can run on all three OSes. This enables admins to display the same performance data across systems. Glances collects performance data from CPU, memory, storage, networking, sensors and containers.

This article provides installation steps and basic use for Glances in a data center.

Install Glances Glances relies on Python 3. MacOS and Linux distributions include Python. Downloads and documentation are available for Linux, macOS and Windows from the Python website. Glances is installable once Python 3 is in the system.

Add Glances with pip Python includes the pip package manager that can install Glances. Python documentation notes that on some Debian/Ubuntu-based distributions, it might be necessary to add the python-dev package. The same package is called python-devel for Red Hat/Fedora-based distributions. Type the following pip command for a basic Glances installation: pip install --user 'glances' Or type the following command to install all Glances features: pip install --user 'glances[all]' One major benefit of the full installation, especially in a data center environment, is access to the Glances web interface. Update Glances by running the following: pip install --upgrade glances pip install --upgrade psutil pip install --upgrade glances[all]

Add Glances using the installation script Glances documentation claims pip is the standard installation method, but the auto-install script is the easy way. The script works on many common Linux distributions and macOS. Use one of these commands to download and run the script: curl -L https://bit.ly/glances | /bin/bash wget -O- https://bit.ly/glances | /bin/bash

Other ways to add Glances If you prefer to use Homebrew on your macOS box instead of the installer script, type the following: brew install glances The developer also offers Docker images. Running Glances in a container avoids installing the Python components directly on the local system. This is useful for secured servers or ones that are frequently rebuilt. To get the Docker image, type the following: docker pull nicolargo/glances:latest-full Add automation to Glances with infrastructure-as-code configuration tools like Ansible, Chef and Puppet.

Glances interface Type the glances command to start the tool. Use the q command inside Glances to close it and return to the command prompt. Glances running on a Fedora virtual machine.

What Glances tells you The top of the Glances interface shows a summary of CPU and memory statistics. If only a bar graph appears, zoom out of the terminal window to provide more space. You can toggle between a consolidated CPU or per-processor view by pressing the 1 key. Consolidated CPU view. Per-CPU view. The bulk of the display resembles top , with a listing of processes and related resource consumption information. The output is dynamic. Dynamic processes window pane displaying process resource consumption. Glances displays warnings and alerts toward the bottom, which enables a preview of potential errors that impact system stability. A window displaying warnings and alerts. Finally, Glances displays a useful sidebar that summarizes system network, disk and filesystem performance. Toggle the disk and filesystem information using the d and f keys. Hide or show the network information with the n key. The configurable Glances sidebar with network, disk and interrupt information. Sensor data also appears, which includes data on temperature and other values that depend on the system's configuration. Press the h key while in Glances for a reference menu. The Glances help reference menu. Select the q or ESC key to exit Glances.

Monitor data center systems with Glances There are multiple advantages for Glances being Python-based, which include the following: Simple, flexible updates and automated deployments across platforms.

Consistency of gathered information across hardware and OSes.

Consistency of collected information to parse, interpret and archive. Administrators only need to learn one UI. Access Glances on remote systems using SSH connections or the web UI. Glances includes a client-server mode, which enables administrators to monitor multiple systems. Glances also monitors container performance on systems that use an API hosted on the container. More information is available in the Glances documentation.

Glances client-server mode Start Glances on each remote server using the -s option to use the client-server mode. Launch Glances with the -c option and a target name or address from the workstation, or the client. glances -s glances -c @server Configure the client with a server list for automatic browsing.

Glances web interface Launch Glances in web mode to accept inbound browser requests for performance information. The interface shows the default port number. glances -w Start Glances in web server mode using the -w option. Connect to the Glances web server with a browser. The connection is http://localhost:61208 . Accessing Glances through a web browser.