Automate IT operations with VMware and Ansible

Automating tasks in your VMware vSphere environment can boost productivity. With just a few commands, Ansible can pair with vSphere to help teams automate IT tasks with ease.

In the past, administrators solely worked with scripting languages like PowerShell to manage environments. While still a viable method, you must define all steps to create or manage components in the correct order in a script. With Ansible, you can define what you need in a structured file that an engine then processes. This makes code reusable and Ansible a versatile option for automating the creation and management of tasks in a VMware vSphere environment.

The usability of Ansible There are different ways you can use Ansible for automation. Ansible has an open source option, which I use for the examples in this article. There is also the Ansible Automation platform by Red Hat. This product is available for purchase and offers enterprise scalability, support and a component for centralized management to help make administrators less dependent on the command line. The examples in this article focus on using Ansible in a VMware environment, but the software can also help manage many other environments. This makes it optimal if you want to manage not only your virtualization infrastructure but also guest operating systems and applications. Ansible works in a Microsoft Azure or Amazon Web Services environment, and with Docker containers and network components.

How to install Ansible To run Ansible software, you need a control machine that can run Python 2 or Python 3. For the examples in this article, I use the Ubuntu Linux machine. While commands might be different for other distributions, the general concept is the same. First, install the Ansible software on the control machine. In Ubuntu, use these commands. sudo apt update

sudo apt install software-properties-common

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:ansible/ansible

sudo apt update

sudo apt install ansible You can find instructions for other systems in the Ansible installation guide. Keep in mind that Ansible cannot run on Windows as the control machine. While Python is usually installed by default, the package installer for Python is often not. You need this component, named pip, to install the necessary VMware modules. To install pip, you need the Python virtual environments package. Install both with the following commands. sudo apt update

sudo apt install python3-venv python3-pip

python -m pip install --upgrade pip In Figure 1, I install just the python3-pip package because the python-venv package was already installed. Figure 1. Install the python3-pip package. Next, install the Python SDK for the VMware vSphere API. This allows for communication with ESXi and vCenter. The name of the package is pyVmomi. The code is available from GitHub, and you can find the installation procedure in the VMware for Ansible documentation page. Install this module with pip, using pip install pyvmomi. Figure 2. Install the Python SDK for the VMware vSphere API.