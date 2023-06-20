Data center tiers and why they matter for uptime

Data center downtime can be incredibly costly. To effectively service clients and employees, maintain the necessary amount of uptime.

When considering facilities to host data, examine the facility's uptime levels. The Uptime Institute's simple data center tier levels describe what organizations should provide in terms of overall availability by the particular technical design of a facility.

Data center tier levels There are four Uptime tiers. Each tier must meet or exceed the capabilities of the previous tier. Tier I is the simplest and least highly available, and Tier IV is the most complex and most available. Tier I Tier I, or a basic data center, has a single, nonredundant power distribution path to serve IT equipment with nonredundant capacity components, leading to an availability target of 99.671% uptime. In a Tier I facility, there is dedicated space for IT equipment, and there is typically an uninterruptable power supply (UPS) to manage brief outages and power spikes. Other capacity components include cooling systems and an engine generator to protect equipment from extended power outages. Any capacity component failure results in downtime for a Tier I data center, as does scheduled maintenance. Tier II A Tier II data center has redundant site infrastructure with redundant capacity components leading to an availability target of 99.741% uptime. Like Tier I, there is also a single, nonredundant power distribution path. If a redundant component fails, organizations can manually switch over to a redundant item with a short period of downtime, and scheduled maintenance still requires downtime. Tier II data centers have redundant components, including energy storage, on-site power production assets, UPS modules, cooling units and fuel tanks. Unplanned outages or failures of nonredundant capacity components or the power distribution path could still impact the environment.



Tier III A Tier III data center, or concurrently maintainable data center, has redundancy components and multiple independent distribution paths to serve critical IT equipment. There are at least dual power supplies for all IT equipment for backups, and the availability target is 99.982% uptime. Organizations can remove each component in the distribution paths and use redundant capacity to carry out planned maintenance without downtime. However, a capacity component failure still requires manual switching to a redundant component, which results in downtime. Tier IV Tier IV data centers are essentially fault-tolerant. They have multiple independent and physically isolated systems that provide redundant capacity. Cooling equipment is dual-powered, and a completely fault-tolerant architecture leads to an availability target of 99.995% uptime. Planned maintenance and capacity component outages trigger automated switching to redundant components. Organizations can remove each component in the distribution path for maintenance without downtime. Potential equipment failures in Tier IV data centers should have detection systems to maintain workloads. In most cases, costs reflect tiering. Tier I is usually the cheapest, and Tier IV is usually the most expensive. But a well-implemented, well-run Tier III or IV facility could have costs that are comparable to a poorly run Tier I or II facility. Organizations that want to advertise their facilities as a certain tier can become certified by the institute.