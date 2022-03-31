Swim Continuum looks to advance event streaming data intelligence

Data intelligence vendor Swim announced released its Continuum 4.1 platform update and said it also raised new funding.

The 2015 startup, based in Campbell, Calif., has been building out technology to enable organizations to use event streaming data sources.

Swim has steadily evolved its platform in recent years and in 2019 launched Swim DataFabric, a platform for enterprises to organize streaming data for data intelligence and operational insights.

The Swim Continuum technology is a superset of capabilities on top of DataFabric, with tools to help organizations more easily connect and use streaming data sources such as Apache Kafka. Alongside the Swim Continuum 4.1 update, the vendor revealed a $12 million Series B-1 funding round, led by Verizon Ventures.

Swim's technology is aimed at enabling organizations respond to data faster, said Kevin Petrie, an analyst at Eckerson Group.

The data intelligence software is ideal for applications that require low-latency processing of real-time event streams from hundreds, thousands, or even millions of distributed elements are targets for the vendor’s technology, Petrie said. For example, logistics companies need to optimize how they dispatch their vehicle fleets, and cities need to optimize how they route traffic during rush hour, he noted.

"All kinds of distributed systems need to get faster, more efficient, and more reliable," Petrie said. "Swim seeks to address these needs with an agent-based approach to aggregating, modelling, and responding to those real-time event streams in context."

How Swim uses event streaming for data intelligence

Swim CEO Ramana Jonnala said the vendor’s central focus is to enable organizations to effectively use streaming data.

"There are all kinds of assets in an organizations environment that are streaming data continuously and you want to be able to analyze that at the rate at which it's being generated," Jonnala said.

Event streaming technology use has grown in recent years, in large part to the success of Apache Kafka and Confluent.

Jonnala said that Confluent's success has in turn helped raise awareness and adoption of Kafka. While Kafka enables event streaming, organizations still need to operationalize and make sense of the data -- outcomes that Swim Continuum enables, he said.

"The adoption of Kafka actually makes the need for technologies like Swim more acute," Jonnala said.

Swim Continuum provides tools that help organization build data applications from event streaming data. The data application could be operational dashboards that provide real-time insight into activity, t or data analytics and business intelligence.