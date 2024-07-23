CrowdStrike outage shows business continuity still a must

A faulty update issued by cybersecurity vendor CrowdStrike brought numerous companies to their knees July 19, exposing critical vulnerabilities in disaster recovery plans.

IT analysts said the interconnected nature of SaaS, cloud services and modern applications contributed to the massive IT outage, which triggered a looping blue screen of death on devices running the Windows OS with CrowdStrike's threat detection software.

This connectivity in software and hardware is needed for organizations to operate and meet consumer demands, but they must also consider traditional business continuity plans and recovery, analysts said.

If there's a silver lining to this [event], it'll get the attention of the not-technically-minded members of your board. Chris SteffenVice president of research, Enterprise Management Associates

The advent of cloud services and automation has led to a lax attitude toward patching, updates and system access, according to Chris Steffen, vice president of research at Enterprise Management Associates. Customers that rely on vendor automation for updates should plan for worst-case scenarios and exert more control, both in business contracts and when rolling out software updates, he added.

"I don't know how seriously people are taking disaster recovery anymore because [with the cloud] that's someone else's problem," Steffen said. "If there's a silver lining to this [event], it'll get the attention of the not-technically-minded members of your board."

Automated automation CrowdStrike has issued guidance on how to undo the error, which has affected an estimated 8.5 million devices, and now offers an automated remediation capability. Those tools might come as cold comfort for industries such as airlines, which suffered massive service disruptions and grounded flights for days due to the thousands of Windows endpoints that accepted the faulty update. Companies that use security and threat detection software from vendors such as CrowdStrike are still better off automatically accepting updates despite this setback, Steffen said, as they patch for new vulnerabilities and cause little issue. "We've been screaming for years about the necessity of having automatic updates," Steffen said. "Most of the world is starting to get that message, and then it happens that an automatic update destroys the world." Automating updates is also needed to ensure that software continues to function across the entire organization's IT infrastructure, according to Jerome Wendt, president and founder of Data Center Intelligence Group. Organizations adding software and complexity to their IT environments should understand a map of their resources, how each component of software or hardware could affect these services and the blast radius in the case of failure, he said. "We have to live in the real world," Wendt said. "There's going to be interdependencies. … I don't put that on CrowdStrike. I put that on the organizations. That's on you to know what's going on."