Microsoft, SecOps pros weigh kernel access post-CrowdStrike

Microsoft said it will explore alternatives to direct kernel access for partners following the CrowdStrike outage. But some SecOps pros question whether that will prevent further stability issues.

The outage began July 19 when a bug in an update to CrowdStrike's Falcon software on Windows systems failed to load properly. Because CrowdStrike's software ran as a device driver in the core Windows OS kernel, also known as Ring Zero, its failure prompted a kernel panic and a failure of the operating system. As a result, some 8.5 million Windows systems crashed globally, snarling airports and public transit as well as disrupting healthcare and financial services.

In the aftermath of the incident, some SecOps experts questioned why Microsoft allows partners such as CrowdStrike to have direct kernel access. By contrast, a previous CrowdStrike update that caused kernel panic on Linux systems but ran as an eBPF program outside the kernel was addressed by Red Hat earlier this year without such paralyzing effects.

An initial explanation from the company pointed to a 2009 European Union antitrust ruling that requires Microsoft to grant third parties the same access to its OS that it has. But late last week, the company indicated it will rethink that stance.

"This incident shows clearly that Windows must prioritize change and innovation in the area of end-to-end resilience," wrote John Cable, vice president of program management for Windows servicing and delivery at Microsoft, in a company blog post on July 25. "Examples of innovation include the recently announced VBS [virtualization-based security] enclaves, which provide an isolated compute environment that does not require kernel mode drivers to be tamper resistant, and the Microsoft Azure Attestation service, which can help determine boot path security posture."

Pros and cons of kernel access Debate about whether kernel access is necessary for cybersecurity tools isn't new but newly in the spotlight given the high-profile nature of the CrowdStrike incident. Proponents of kernel access say it's necessary to provide complete system visibility with high performance, enforce security measures as systems boot, and detect threats such as bootkits and rootkits. "There are very few security products that don't have kernel access," said Kyler Middleton, senior principal software engineer at healthcare tech company Veradigm. "They require very deep integration and access to the Windows kernel in order to keep it safe." In scenarios such as the faulty CrowdStrike update, kernel failure is an expected and secure behavior, Middleton said. Kyler Middleton Kyler Middleton "This is a hard problem to solve. Most kernel developers I've talked to say that if something at Ring Zero/kernel-level fails to load, the OS should not load. It'll be in an unreliable and unpredictable state, which could lead to a security issue," she said. On the other end of the spectrum, some software engineers believe it's past time for Microsoft to provide alternatives to direct kernel access. "There is simply no need for all of this to run as dangerous kernel modules," said David Strauss, co-founder and CTO at WebOps service provider Pantheon. "Microsoft has had, since 2009, to do more than dangerously comply with the EU order. What they should have introduced is a sandboxed in-kernel or userland mechanism." VBS enclaves and the Azure Attestation service are promising alternatives to the way software vendors such as CrowdStrike run currently, Strauss said. "If CrowdStrike wanted to isolate their fast-moving code out of their main kernel module … they could use something like VBS to do so. Usually, there's something like that in malware scanners, even if not VBS, because of polymorphism," Strauss said. "Azure Attestation takes an approach of comprehensive integrity management, leaving no unverified room for malware to inhabit. This is a superior, modern alternative to malware scanning. But this specific product is only available on Microsoft's cloud." Still, some SecOps pros doubt that a shift away from kernel access in newer products will prevent future outages. "The idea of creating enclaves is not new," said Keith Townsend, president at The CTO Advisor, a Futurum Group company. "While it can work in theory, it takes moving the entire Windows ecosystem, from ISVs to customers, to adopt the new approach. Ask any IT manager, and they'll tell you they are always a handful of applications away from being able to turn off an insecure access method." Microsoft would run into conflicts with some of its own products if it required VBS across the board, for example, said Adrian Sanabria, a board member at Security Tinkerers, a non-profit cybersecurity organization. "I remember having to disable memory integrity -- one of the protections related to VBS -- to be able to participate in a cybersecurity training course, which required using VMware virtualization software," Sanabria said. "In addition, the new Snapdragon ARM-based laptops that Microsoft has been promoting can't run third-party antivirus and can't use … virtualization-based security unless you disable the secure mode that only allows users to run vetted software from the Microsoft Store."