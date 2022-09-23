Microsoft focuses on remote security with Windows 11 update

Microsoft added significant security features to the Windows 11 2022 Update that will help enterprises protect remote workers from cyberattacks.

The features include Windows Credential Guard to secure sensitive data, Smart App Control to block untrusted or unsigned applications, and Defender SmartScreen to notify PC users of malicious applications or hacked websites. Microsoft turned on all the features by default and released them this week.

Some of the latest Windows 11 features step out of the Windows 10 code base, making them available on only the newest OS, said Forrester Research analyst Andrew Hewitt. The enhancements are unlikely to spark a massive enterprise movement to Windows 11, but they could entice companies on the cusp of moving from Windows 10 to Windows 11.

"It'll accelerate Windows 11 [adoption] beyond where it is right now," Hewitt said.

In June, Windows 11 usage rose to 23.1% but remained behind Windows 10 21H1 and Windows 10 21H2, which were at 23.9% and 38.2% respectively, according to AdDuplex. AdDuplex bases the numbers on apps running its SDK to tap into the company's cross-promotion network for Windows Store apps and games. Microsoft does not provide usage numbers.