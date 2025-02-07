How to troubleshoot issues with the Intune Company Portal app

Many organizations use Microsoft Intune as part of their endpoint management strategy, and an important component of that platform is the Company Portal app.

The Company Portal app provides users with insights about their devices and apps -- all the user's managed devices are visible in the app, including their compliance status. It's the go-to location for the user for anything related to the management of their device and their apps.

As such, it's critical for Intune administrators to have access to the Company Portal and for it to be fully operational from a compliance, management and oversight perspective.

The role of the Intune Company Portal app It's important to distinguish the different versions -- there is the Company Portal website and the Company Portal app. Company Portal website This provides the user with the ability to remotely manage their enrolled devices and work apps. That website is accessible on any device by signing in with a work account. After signing in, the user has the ability to perform different available remote actions on their devices, such as checking the status, remotely locking the device and viewing the available apps. It also provides the user with insights about the compliance status of all the available enrolled devices. Company Portal app The app itself is the most common instance of the Company Portal and is available via the app store on the supported platforms. In addition, on corporate-owned devices, the Company Portal app is often installed as part of the enrollment process. The app provides the user with access to all their enrolled and managed devices, including all the available remote actions. It also provides the user with a clear overview of the available apps for the current device and insights about the compliance status of all devices. That includes the ability to directly remediate potential device compliance issues. Within Microsoft Intune, the Company Portal app is an important component of the complete device management platform. It provides the user with direct insights and is an essential aspect of personal devices. For personal devices, the Company Portal app is also the easiest method to facilitate enrollment with Intune and control managed apps on platforms such as Android. The Company Portal app handles essential code for making sure that IT administrators can manage the different apps and corporate resources when relying on conditional access.