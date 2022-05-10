Using Microsoft's Active Directory to manage Mac desktops

PCs are the predominant workstations among enterprises, and despite Windows-based desktops' preeminence, many organizations still need to manage Mac devices alongside them.

Luckily for these organizations, Active Directory (AD) can account for both of these OSes, and it includes single sign-on (SSO) capabilities, Distributed File Systems shares support, packet encryption and signing, and other policies.

However, incorporating Macs into a Windows-first desktop management infrastructure is no small task. It comes down to the number of Macs that need support, what type of access they require and the tools and systems that IT administrators already have in place.

When IT administrators take the step to accommodate Macs, they have to ensure that corporate assets and control resources stay protected and the devices have the necessary management capabilities. To ensure this, IT teams can take two primary approaches to manage Macs within AD.

Use existing tools to incorporate Macs into the AD domain as they would with Windows desktops. Incorporate the Macs into the AD domain but use unique tools to manage them.

Note: IT can also manage the Macs separately and treat them as mobile devices via MDM, but this method does not involve Active Directory.

Option 1. Incorporate Macs into an AD domain Many IT administrators would prefer to seamlessly add Macs to their AD environments like they do with Windows desktops. Apple's Mac OS X makes this possible because Mac desktops and laptops include the client component necessary to join AD and other standards-based directory services, as long as the domain functional levels are 2008 or higher. Binding a Mac to the domain is relatively simple, assuming the user has the necessary access and domain credentials. When the desktop joins the domain, Windows Server automatically creates the computer object in AD, just like a Windows desktop. The only exception would be if this desktop already exists within AD. Still, most desktop management products are built for Windows computers. That means compatibility issues will arise. One way to mitigate these issues is to extend the AD schema to further accommodate Mac computers, which may require development resources and technical expertise beyond what many organizations are willing to commit. This is especially a concern if the organization only has a small pool of Macs to support. To address this, administrators can augment their existing tools' capabilities with the extensive set of commands available to macOS. Admins can issue commands to set screensaver idle times, configure language and text formats, disable autocorrect and other key configurations.