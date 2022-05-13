How to support Mac computers in Windows environments

Even in the Windows-dominated marketplace of OSes, Macs remain a popular choice for some business users, and IT administrators should be able to support them alongside their Windows counterparts properly.

Users with job functions such as graphic design and digital art have historically preferred Mac desktops, but they are not the only ones with that preference. Many executives and frequent travelers have also opted for Macs because of their reliability and seamless integration with other Apple iOS devices.

Windows computers will likely dominate the desktop market for some time to come, with most users currently working on Windows 10 systems. Macs only account for about 15% of the overall desktop market share, according to StatCounter, but IT admins need to ensure that any and all endpoints are accounted for with their management platform.

Advantages of macOS in the enterprise It might appear that Mac computers fill too narrow a niche for enterprise use, especially as IT shops look to streamline support and maintenance. Despite this, Macs offer several important benefits. Computers running macOS are generally more stable and reliable than Windows, in large part because Apple controls all aspects of building and assembling the systems from a hardware and software perspective. Macs also offer an exceptional user experience, providing an intuitive interface and an assortment of out-of-the-box functionality and built-in software. In addition, Apple devices are highly compatible with the broader Apple ecosystem and offer near-seamless integration between Macs, iPhones, iPads and even Apple Watches. Organizations can also provide users with Microsoft Office for Mac, which has greatly improved in recent years, offering features closer aligned with the Windows editions. In addition, many other software vendors provide both Mac and Windows versions of their products. In some cases, an organization might opt for Apple's free productivity software, Apple iWork, which includes Pages, Numbers and Keynote. These apps provide a high degree of compatibility with Office products. Mac's benefits can increase productivity, lead to better job satisfaction, simplify IT administration, and reduce help desk and support calls. Mac computers might not be the safe haven that some perceive them to be, but their Unix-based roots and Apple's tight controls over software that can run on them still make Macs generally more difficult to exploit than Windows. Because Windows desktops outnumbered Macs, cybercriminals tended to go after the larger pool of targets, but this has started to change. Cyberthreats against Macs have risen significantly in recent years.

Integrating Mac clients into a Windows enterprise network Both Windows and Macs have built-in features that provide simple file sharing across a network. In addition, IT can configure a Mac's Mail, Calendar and Contacts apps to connect to a Microsoft Exchange account. Because Windows desktops outnumbered Macs, cybercriminals tended to go after the larger pool of targets, but this has started to change. Administrators can also use Microsoft Endpoint Manager (MEM) to manage Mac systems. It is a comprehensive platform that includes Microsoft Intune and System Center Configuration Manager. For example, IT can use Intune to configure endpoint protection settings on Mac devices, enabling full disk encryption or firewall protection. IT can also use Intune to bind Mac computers to an Active Directory domain. Microsoft has recently added Mac scripting capabilities to MEM, enabling administrators to automate routine tasks. They can also use MEM to discover Mac computers, inventory hardware, manage applications and carry out other administrative tasks. Another option for Mac administrators is to use a Configuration Manager plug-in to manage Macs more effectively than they could with Configuration Manager alone. For example, the Parallels Mac Management plugin extends Configuration Manager's capabilities to Mac computers, making it possible to manage them similarly to Windows desktops. Many organizations are also using third-party software such as Fleetsmith, Jamf Pro or Ivanti Unified Endpoint Manager to manage Mac computers. Jamf Pro offers a unified endpoint management platform for Mac computers and other Apple devices. The platform targets five administrative areas: deployment, security, inventory, device management and application management. Apple Business Manager is another Mac management option. It functions as a web-based portal for deploying Mac computers and other Apple devices. The tool makes it easier to automate device deployment, create Managed Apple IDs for employees and purchase apps and distribute content. Apple Business Manager works seamlessly with many mobile device management products. Another option for supporting Macs is to run macOS Server on the network. It doesn't include Active Directory (AD) components, but an admin can use the platform's Profile Manager to set Mac policies based on Active Directory groups. The Mac computers will then be able to communicate with Windows clients, share files, share printers and more.