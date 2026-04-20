Who owns the outcome? Accountability in the hybrid enterprise

Hybrid work is not defined by where employees sit. It is an operating model decision about how work gets done, who owns it and what happens when it breaks. Most organizations make the first call deliberately; many never make the other two. As a result, accountability for success -- or failure -- is still a mystery at many companies.

"The most common breakdown I see in distributed engineering organizations isn't missing ownership; it's ambiguous ownership. Two people think they own something. Neither is wrong based on what was communicated. The gap usually lies between how leadership assigned work and how the systems recorded it," said Sayali Patil, AI product manager at Splunk.

While the situation is untenable, it is understandable. The systems are designed to connect workflows, not assign ownership of them. The CRM, ERP, collaboration tools and other software that enterprises rely on span business units, geographies and organizational boundaries by design. But connectivity is not accountability. And in a hybrid operating model, the difference between those two things is where risk accumulates, where audit trails go thin and where the question of who owns the outcome stops having a clean answer.

"Platforms like CRM and ERP are increasingly used to track task assignments, but they often capture only committed states of work. They are used as infrastructure debt where the human effectively becomes the API between disconnected systems," said Manish Garg, co-founder, chief product officer and COO at Skan.ai, a process intelligence platform.

"While they strengthen tracking, system-enforced workflows can introduce rigidity by failing to account for the 70%-80% of 'happy path' variations. This leads to 'checkbox ownership' where the logged steps are followed, but the underlying decision logic remains ungoverned and invisible," Garg explained.

Signs of trouble The typical hybrid enterprise operates with distributed teams, multi-cloud infrastructure and cross-enterprise applications threading CRM, ERP and collaboration platforms across business units and geographies. Accountability in this complex setup does not fail all at once; it erodes incrementally, hand-off by hand-off, time zone by time zone, system by system. The signs are everywhere. It can look like a customer escalation that lives in Salesforce but requires action in SAP; a compliance obligation that spans a regional HR platform and a global procurement workflow; or a collaboration tool that captures the decision but not the owner. No single failure is catastrophic. Early intervention does not happen. By the time leadership sees the pattern, the damage has already been baked into operations, vendor contracts, org design and the gap between what the enterprise believes it controls and what it actually does. "Activity metrics are a trap in hybrid environments. A person can generate high Slack volume, attend every standup and do none of the work that actually matters. The shift to outcome-based measurement requires leaders to define success criteria at the point of assignment -- not after the fact," said Patil.

The visibility paradox "Hybrid work did not create an accountability crisis. It exposed how much accountability previously depended on proximity," said Ben Perreau, CEO of Parafoil, a leadership intelligence tool provider. Perreau said that in office environments, managers relied on "ambient signals" such as noting who was in the room, who spoke up and who visibly followed through on the deliverables. "Those signals were never reliable, but they gave leaders a felt sense of control. Distributed work stripped that away, and most organizations replaced it with nothing," he said. Hybrid work did not create an accountability crisis. It exposed how much accountability previously depended on proximity. Ben Perreau CEO of Parafoil The systems that exist do appear to surface work in accountable ways. Visibility and verifiability -- two keys to accountability -- seem to be achieved. But that usually is not the case. This creates the visibility paradox: the appearance of visibility where none or little actually exists. "The accountability gap I see most consistently in hybrid environments isn't about effort; it's about undocumented decisions at handoff points," said Steve Rosas, principal at Omega Environmental Services. Rosas said that in environmental remediation, for example, when a field technician flags an anomaly and the project manager is remote, "that finding can get buried in a Slack thread instead of the project record." Herein lie two problems: scattered key data points and a focus on only what these systems can detect. "Digital trails in systems like Jira or CRMs influence perceptions of accountability, but they only capture what the system logged, not what the person actually did," said Garg. "These trails miss the 'connective tissue,' meaning the manual work not logged in core systems of record, across unstructured systems like Outlook, Excel, Slack, Adobe, Notepads, etc.," Garg added. The bottom line: Much of the real work is not noted in any of the systems. It is almost impossible to discern who gets credit for the work being done or who gets the blame. "Leaders need to actively audit this. In my experience on global engineering teams, the highest-impact contributors are frequently the least visible, and performance systems that optimize for activity signals will consistently misattribute ownership and credit," said Patil.