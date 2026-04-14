Latest Qlik tools target helping users achieve AI goals

With enterprises focused on developing AI tools to inform decisions and automate business processes, Qlik on Tuesday unveiled an array of analytics, data engineering and governance capabilities aimed at helping customers successfully build and deploy agents and other AI applications.

Despite investments in AI development continuing to increase, most AI initiatives get abandoned before making it into production. Qlik has observed that problems with data, including access to pertinent proprietary data and lack of data quality, are among the reasons pilots fail, according to Sam Pierson, the vendor's chief technology officer.

To help customers overcome some of those problems, Qlik's latest analytics features include an agent that combines structured and unstructured data to deliver contextually relevant responses to queries and prompts, an agent that monitors key data to surface insights, and an agent capable of building machine learning models.

In addition, new Qlik data engineering capabilities are designed to make it easier and faster for data teams to deliver trusted data to AI applications while new governance tools are aimed at ensuring that data can be relied on to inform analytics and AI tools.

The new features were revealed during Qlik Connect 2026, the vendor's user conference in Kissimmee, Fla.

"These announcements move Qlik closer to a governed data-to-decision platform, extending analytics to action and not stopping at AI answer generation," Michael Ni, an analyst at Constellation Research, said. "The real story is not another AI assistant. It is Qlik connecting trusted data products, analytics, data engineering, and action so customers can operationalize AI with more control and less assembly work."

David Menninger, an analyst at ISG Software Research, similarly noted that by focusing on trust and governance and built-in agent functionality, Qlik's new capabilities address what customers need.

"That's an appropriate response to the current market demands," he said. "Built-in agents started with simple Q&A type assistants -- natural language interfaces for accessing data. Now, Qlik is offering agents for a variety of tasks associated with data and analytics processing."

Based in King of Prussia, Penn., Qlik is a longtime analytics vendor that has evolved to become a data platform vendor featuring data integration, data quality and AI development capabilities. In February, the vendor made its agentic experience -- a suite featuring agentic AI-powered analytics capabilities and AI development tools -- generally available in Qlik Cloud.

Powering AI With many enterprises still struggling to benefit from their AI initiatives, numerous data management and analytics vendors have shifted their focus in recent months away from developing capabilities that speed and simplify building agents to finding ways of improving the quality and relevancy of the data informing AI tools. The real story is not another AI assistant. It is Qlik connecting trusted data products, analytics, data engineering, and action so customers can operationalize AI with more control and less assembly work. Michael NiAnalyst, Constellation Research So far in 2026, Databricks, MongoDB and Teradata launched new capabilities aimed at improving the data retrieval process. In addition, vendors including GoodData, Pentaho and ThoughtSpot have introduced features designed to better provide agents and other AI tools contextually appropriate data. Qlik is similarly adding and updating capabilities to improve the applications customers are building so they can be trusted to make employees better informed and business processes more efficient. "Everyone is interested in an AI lens … and they're asking, 'How can you help me achieve my goals when it comes to AI?'" Pierson said. "When you look at everything that we're doing, that is a common thread." The vendor's agentic analytics experience is designed to provide customers with contextually aware AI capabilities that surface trustworthy and traceable insights. Qlik Answers, a previously available natural language interface for querying structured and unstructured data, is now the entry point for agentic analytics. In addition, Qlik now provides agents that perform analytics tasks such as monitoring data for new insights, creating data workflows, triggering workflows using natural language and building machine learning models to make predictions. Meanwhile, Qlik's Model Context Protocol server enables customers to connect third-party AI capabilities with Qlik's environment to give agents and other AI applications the context they require. Beyond analytics, Qlik's new data engineering capabilities are designed to enable customers to create and deliver trusted data to decision-informing AI and analytics tools while reducing manual work so that data can be operationalized faster and easier than in the past. Features include Declarative Pipelines so engineers can create and evolve pipelines using natural language, an AI assistant for Talend Studio -- not yet available but planned for release later this year -- that enables developers to use natural language to carry out tasks, and the general availability of Open Lakehouse Streaming so users can unify event data with batch and change data capture workloads. Lastly, new trust and governance capabilities address the quality of the data used to inform AI and analytics tools. They include repositioning data products -- reusable tools such as metrics, models and dashboards -- as governed assets that can be used to inform AI workloads, a data contract layer where teams can define what data products are expected to provide, a Data Product Agent that enables users to create data products using natural language and a Data Quality Agent to ensure that data can be trusted. While helping customers reach their AI goals is the underlying objective of Qlik's product development plans, the impetus for building the specific features introduced at Qlik Connect was partly based on user feedback, according to Pierson. "We do get a lot of customer feedback," he said, noting that the vendor fundamentally rearchitected Qlik Answers to improve the quality and accuracy of responses based on observations from users. "But part of this is also our vision, and part of this is obvious because the way software has developed … is very telling with what is going to happen with the rest of the software industry." In addition, Qlik held a meeting last summer to discuss which parts of its platform are most valuable to determine where to focus its product development plans, Pierson continued. "That was the kernel of vision that is now putting us in position to help customers put a turnkey AI solution on top of all this trusted data," he said. "This is a fundamental reimagining of what it's going to be to use Qlik, and this is just the first wave of that." With many enterprises struggling to engender enough trust in their AI tools to make them usable, Qlik's new trust and governance capabilities are perhaps the most valuable set of features for its users, according to Menninger. Meanwhile, though its agents aren't unique among data management and analytics vendors, the volume of agents it is developing to take on data-related work is valuable, he continued. "The breadth of built-in agents and their applicability along the entire data and analytics spectrum is impressive," Menninger said. "It probably puts Qlik near the front of the pack in terms of built-in agent capabilities." Ni similarly noted that Qlik, while not the first to launch an array of agents, is delivering agentic AI capabilities that address what enterprises need to move forward with their own AI initiatives. "Qlik is not winning the AI arms race on size or being first, but it may win more than its share of enterprise battles because it understands the real problem, which is that AI doesn't fail in the demo, it fails in production," he said.