HL7 launches AI office to support trustworthy AI in healthcare

Health Level Seven International, or HL7, has launched an AI office to establish standards for trustworthy AI in healthcare. The office aims to drive the organization's AI agenda through four strategic pillars centered on the creation of standards, global partnerships and responsible AI deployment.

HL7 is a leader in establishing standards for global health interoperability, including the Fast Healthcare Interoperability, or FHIR, standard. With the rapid expansion of AI use in healthcare, HL7 is now setting its sights on aligning AI technologies with reliable and ethical frameworks.

HL7 appointed Daniel Vreeman, DPT, the organization's current chief standards development officer, as its first chief AI officer. Vreeman will lead the AI office's AI strategy, anti-fraud initiatives and collaborations with regulators in addition to maintaining his current role, HL7 stated.

"With AI poised to transform healthcare as we know it, we have an ambitious aim: to enable trustworthy, powerful AI that unlocks the potential for everyone to live in optimal health," Vreeman said in the HL7 announcement.

"Through this new office, we'll ensure that HL7's open standards become the essential building blocks for tomorrow's AI innovations -- enabling breakthrough technologies that are transparent, interoperable, and seamlessly integrated into health-related decision-making."

The AI office will focus on building an "AI-ready interoperability stack for safe, explainable AI with provenance capabilities that advance human health," HL7 stated.

Other efforts by the AI office will center on convening the AI in healthcare community to shape policy and establish standards, incubating AI solutions and empowering the community with best practices for responsible AI deployment.

"Artificial intelligence will fundamentally reshape healthcare delivery, evaluation, and payment," said Charles Jaffe, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of HL7.

"Our new AI Office positions HL7 as the trusted global convener for responsible, standards-driven AI innovation, ensuring these transformative technologies deliver on their promise to improve health for all."

Jill McKeon has covered healthcare cybersecurity and privacy news since 2021.