Workday's new (old) CEO reveals Sana agentic AI updates

One of the co-founders of Workday has returned as CEO, just in time to unveil the platform's agentic AI strategy.

Last month, Aneel Bhusri, CEO and board chair at Workday, replaced former Dell and Sequoia Capital exec Carl Eschenbach, who had served as CEO since 2022. Today, the company released agents built from Sana, an agent-building platform acquired last year.

"The world of the future is a hybrid world where the best of enterprise apps are paired with the best of AI," Bhusri said. "This gentrification of business means that low-level, rote work is going to get replaced by agents and drive the business processes underneath."

In press demos, Workday showed numerous prebuilt agents for tasks such as employee onboarding, expense reporting, contract intelligence, exit interview analysis, and performance review prep. Workday users can also build and configure their own agents in Sana. Also available are connectors to platforms including Microsoft SharePoint and Outlook, Google Drive and Calendar, Slack and Salesforce.

Independent analyst Josh Bersin said that the Sana agents dramatically upgrade the Workday interface and give users a more straightforward -- and less costly -- way to build apps. A Sana Enterprise license will extend the reach of Sana agents beyond Workday in new ways through its connectors to other enterprise apps.

"Companies have hidden Workday from their users and then built things on top of it because it's so complex," Bersin said. "[Agents] unleash the opportunity for companies and vendors to build apps to enhance Workday."

Moreover, Sana, as a company, brings AI know-how, models, and infrastructure to Workday that it didn't have before, which will benefit users building apps, third-party partners building agents, and Workday itself.

"A lot of the AI projects that Workday has been doing will now move over to Sana and be done in the Sana AI infrastructure," Bersin said. "That gives, I would think, all the other groups building AI agents in Workday a better tool set, more expertise and a more integrated platform to work on."

Workday AI agents can be configured for numerous tasks, as seen on the left. The right side shows a hypothetical role-based onboarding agent.