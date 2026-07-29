5 risks of overemployment that HR should be aware of

Overemployment -- where an employee secretly holds two full-time jobs at different organizations -- is a growing concern for employers. CHROs and other HR leaders should recognize the warning signs of overemployment and understand the potential risks for their organizations.

Although an employee may perform well for both employers, overemployment can create conflicts of interest, confidentiality issues and policy ambiguities. Because some organizations haven't specifically addressed overemployment in their HR policies, CHROs should ensure their companies establish clear guidelines that define expectations and consequences related to overemployment.

Here are some potential risks associated with overemployment.

1. Productivity and performance issues Many people would find the workload of two full-time positions to be quite challenging. Dividing their attention across multiple employers makes it harder to respond quickly to meetings or time-sensitive requests. Employees may also have less capacity to participate in collaboration, mentoring or other activities that enhance organizational performance. An employee juggling two jobs is likely to experience a decline in performance, missed deadlines, limited availability, below-average collaboration and eventual burnout.

2. Legal violations Many organizations have established policies about outside work, with additional employment often requiring approval and employees being restricted from working for competitors. Also, these policies often forbid the misuse of company resources, such as using a company laptop to complete work for another employer. Overemployment may violate these rules, leading to termination for the employee and potential lawsuits.

3. Erosion of institutional trust and culture If other employees find out that a co-worker holds two jobs, they might feel resentful because they believe they've been doing extra work to make up for that person. This discovery can also erode trust between employees and management, as employees might wonder why a manager didn't notice the overemployment sooner. Meanwhile, increased employee surveillance to detect overemployment could even further fuel employee resentment.

4. Confidentiality violations The most egregious scenario is if an employee is secretly working for a competing organization. Confidential and proprietary information, such as strategic plans, intellectual property and customer data, could all be at risk if the worker's dual employment continues. An employee working for two organizations may not intend to share information across company lines, yet they could unintentionally transfer knowledge.

5. Conflicts of interest Working for a competitor is not the only scenario in which a conflict of interest might occur. Overemployment could also raise ethical concerns if an employee is in a position to influence vendor decisions or contracts, or if they are part of strategic decisions that affect either company. An ethical issue could also arise if an overemployed worker prioritizes the work of a higher-paying company over that of a lower-paying one.

4 signs an employee may be overemployed CHROs should train managers to recognize the potential signs that an employee could be holding an undisclosed second job, including the following: Limited availability. The employee may have frequent meeting conflicts or consistently decline meetings at certain times.

The employee may have frequent meeting conflicts or consistently decline meetings at certain times. Minimum visibility. The employee may stay off camera in remote meetings, seldom speak up and avoid presentations.

The employee may stay off camera in remote meetings, seldom speak up and avoid presentations. Slow responses to team members. The employee may be unavailable for lengthy periods during the workday.

The employee may be unavailable for lengthy periods during the workday. Lack of engagement. The employee might avoid volunteering for extra responsibility, and they may fail to contribute new ideas.