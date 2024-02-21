Linkerd service mesh production users will soon have to pay

The CNCF's Linkerd service mesh project will soon change its approach to open source code distribution in order to fund the project's future developmen0t.

The first version of the Linkerd project pre-dated its chief competitor, Istio. Linkerd's original developers coined the term service mesh. The Kubernetes-based Linkerd version 2 lagged Istio in advanced security features and support for workloads running outside container clusters -- the latter has been added just this week with version 2.15 -- but won proponents due to its relative simplicity and ease of use.

However, that hasn't been enough to keep the project viable for the long-term, according to William Morgan, CEO at Buoyant, a vendor that employs all of Linkerd's core maintainers and sells commercial and SaaS support for the project.

"There has to be some way of connecting the businesses that are being built on top of Linkerd back to funding the project," Morgan said. "If we don't do that, then there's no way for us to evolve this project and to grow it in the way that I think we all want."

Beginning May 21, 2024, any company with more than 50 employees running Linkerd in production must pay Buoyant $2,000 per Kubernetes cluster per month to access stable releases of the project.

One member of the Linkerd community, who has used the service mesh in past jobs, said he still plans to evaluate it despite the changes.

"The health of Buoyant is a concern for a lot of folks looking to adopt Linkerd. They are the stewards of the project and the ones doing most of the work," said Chris Campbell, staff software engineer at Dutchie, an ecommerce software provider to cannabis retailers in Bend, Ore. "Based on sticker price, Linkerd is still going to be cheaper than their biggest competitors in Istio, based on quotes we got from them."

The project's overall source code will remain available in GitHub, and edge, or experimental early releases of code, will continue to be committed to open source. But the additional work done by Buoyant developers to backport minimal changes so that they're compatible with existing versions of Linkerd and to fix bugs, with reliability guarantees, to create stable releases will only be available behind a paywall, Morgan said.

"That's the model that we've been operating under this entire time," he said. "It's just, what do you want to consume as the end user of the software? Do you want to consume something that is on the bleeding edge, or do you want to consume something that contains the minimum changes to reduce risk in production? That's the distinction we're making."

Morgan said he is prepared for backlash from the community about this change. In the last section of a company blog post FAQ about the update, Morgan included a question that reads, in part, "Who can I yell at?"

Campbell said the change could hurt as well as help the project.

"This [gives me] more faith that [Buoyant] will be able to stay afloat … but you can't help but feel that this will hurt adoption," he said.

Open source in name only Morgan emphasized that the change to stable release distribution is not a change to the service mesh project's license, as with HashiCorp's switch to a business source license last year. But industry watchers flatly pronounced the change a departure from open source. "By saying, 'Sorry but we can no longer afford to hand out a production-ready product as free open source code,' Buoyant has removed the open source character of this project," said Torsten Volk, an analyst at Enterprise Management Associates. "This goes far beyond the popular approach of offering a managed version of a product that may include some additional premium features for a fee while still providing customers with the option to use the more basic open source version in production." Open source developers outside Buoyant won't want to contribute to the project -- and Buoyant's bottom line -- without receiving production-ready code in return, Volk predicted. Morgan conceded that these are potentially valid concerns and said he's open to finding a way to resolve them with contributors. "That's certainly a feeling they could have," he said. "I don't think there's a legal argument there, but there's an unresolved tension there, similar to testing edge releases – that's labor just as much as contributing is. I don't have a great answer to that, but it's not unique to Buoyant or Linkerd." There has been friction between philosophical open source ideals and corporate business priorities as open source software has become ubiquitous in enterprise IT. Multiple companies have changed their approach to open source in recent years to fund product development. Most recently, developer app monitoring vendor Sentry switched to a delayed open source model in January, citing an "open source sustainability crisis." Campbell agreed that the issue goes beyond Linkerd. "I think this is always an issue for open source first companies, how to monetize the work, but keep true to the spirit of open source," he said. "Not sure many have been able to do very well without leaning into proprietary features." Still, Linkerd is now effectively "open source in name only," said Rob Strechay, lead analyst at enterprise tech media company TheCube. "This could be the death knell to the open source [project]."