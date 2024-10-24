Linkerd stable release paywall worked, Buoyant CEO says

One test case for an open source software sustainability strategy initiated eight months ago has proven successful, according to an associated vendor CEO.

Citing issues with project viability, officials at Buoyant, the commercial vendor that employs all the core maintainers of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) service mesh project Linkerd, moved in February to remove stable releases of the project from free distribution. Stable releases backport minimal changes so that they're compatible with existing versions of Linkerd with reliability guarantees. Linkerd's source code and edge artifacts, weekly packages of updates without reliability guarantees, remain available for free.

Now, Buoyant CEO William Morgan said he's ready to declare the change a success. The project has added two more core maintainers -- both Buoyant employees, and Buoyant is hiring more support engineers. Features that had languished in the project's backlog have shipped, including IPv6 and Kubernetes Gateway API support.

Buoyant has also doubled its paying customer base and annual recurring revenue, becoming profitable, according to a blog post, although Morgan declined to disclose specific numbers in an interview with TechTarget Editorial this week.

"The world of open source has changed since the early days," Morgan said during the interview. "I grew up with Linux as a grassroots community effort; we were all working together to stick it to the man. … Now, we call the CNCF landscape open source, but it really is a very different kind of dynamic. It's not volunteers, it's not nights and weekends work, and we want maintainers to be paid."

Will other CNCF projects follow? While Morgan doesn't recommend every company that backs an open source software project follow suit with stable release pricing, there are many under the CNCF that are similar to Buoyant and Linkerd that he said could benefit from a similar move. This is especially true since the industry entered the post-zero interest rate policy era, where venture capital funding is no longer as plentiful. "There's one company behind them, and they have the same dynamics that Linkerd does, which is the audience of adopters. They're SREs, they're DevOps people, or Kubernetes experts -- they're not full time Go programmers," Morgan said. "Contributing a PR [pull request] to a project is not a standard activity for them. And when you have those dynamics, I think the same kind of transition that Linkerd did could be done by any of these projects." The change was the subject of controversy initially, but at least some current and former users of Linkerd in commercial settings said they're in favor of it -- and that they'd be willing to work with other CNCF projects that adopted a similar approach. "Having a strong sponsor of any technology you are using is important, so their business needs to be sound," said Chris Campbell, a Linkerd Ambassador based on his previous role at HP. He is evaluating the open source version of Linkerd at his current company, Dutchie, an e-commerce software provider for cannabis retailers in Bend, Ore., and said he is open to paying for stable release artifacts for use in production. "Companies are used to paying for software and services, so it's not a massive change for us," Campbell said. "In most cases, we already are paying for CNCF tools through AWS or Google or whoever. … [For example,] we use hosted Kubernetes from AWS through EKS [Elastic Kubernetes Service]." IT pros that are strongly against Linkerd's approach to stable releases could take over the project if they wanted to, said Christian Hüning, lead system architect at a German IT services company, BWI GmbH, who used the commercial version of Linkerd at a previous employer. BWI's policies prevent Hüning from discussing what products he uses currently, he said. "People can still step up and take over the release process and all that for the open source Linkerd," he said. "There's nothing in the way." Industry analysts said continued viability for Linkerd is a good thing, but were cautious about whether more companies should take a similar tack. "[This] example illustrates, yet again, that open source is not a business model," said Justin Warren, founder and principal analyst at PivotNine in Melbourne, Australia. "Open source has been overused by startups as a go-to-market tactic to gain adoption without enough thought about the broader commercial implications for what is ultimately a for-profit business, not a charity. It was a lot easier to get away with that when money was cheap and getting new funding was easy." Other companies shouldn't blindly copy Buoyant, Warren said. "Like Buoyant, they should think carefully about what value they actually offer and what customers are willing to pay for," he said. "Maybe open source is a good choice. Maybe they might be better off running as a commercial software company." While Buoyant's approach is potentially more lucrative than being "support for hire" for Linkerd, it's still a support-oriented strategy, said Rob Strechay, an analyst at TheCube Research. "The path Linkerd is following is a tough one from a differentiation perspective," Strechay said. "Effectively, they are going down the support path, which has implications from a staffing and margin perspective versus remaining more of a software company at software margins."